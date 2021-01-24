Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060: the first specimens on the road as early as February 19

- Advertisement -

After telling you that Nvidia will most likely not produce a Founders Edition version of the RTX 3060, let’s go back to the next 30 Series mid-range GPU because the timeline definitive about its arrival on the consumer market.

According to the source, the first copies of the new Ampere GPU reserved for the press will be distributed through Nvidia’s producer partners starting February 19 and will be under embargo for at least a week.

The news also brings with it another interesting news. Nvidia’s guidelines regarding the initial distribution of the new RTX 3060 in fact, they require partner producers to include alternatives at Nvidia’s recommended price in the initial assortment. This means that, although ample room for maneuver is still left regarding the pricing policy of individual video cards, especially in the post-launch waves, at least some of the video cards custom they should arrive at the day one recommended price.

Previous speculations suggested February 22 as the launch date of the new Nvidia GPU but, if the distribution of the first copies really begins on the 19th of the same month, it seems at least unrealistic that Nvidia wants to give reviewers less than a week to publish their results. Reason why, according to the source, the new Ampere will most likely reach the market only in the last days of the month.

We are really looking forward to tell you about our experience with the little one from Nvidia, especially after the confirmation of the arrival of the mini-ITX versions of the new GPU with GA106 graphics chip.