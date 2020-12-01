Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: characteristics, technical sheet and price of the new graphics

The graphics card brand Nvidia surprised the gamer community with a new product from the RTX family. It is the RTX 3060 Ti, which would be more powerful than the 2080 Super.

This is the fourth Ampere architecture computer graphics. For now, the sale date has been scheduled for December 2 in the United States and some European countries.

Latin America, for now, is still waiting for the arrival of the RTX 3000 family due to the very high demand.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Features

Price of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card will cost $ 399 on its launch days in the United States. and it will be the best product of the brand in relation to price / performance.

