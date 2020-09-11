Tech News

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti specs online: will it cost less than $ 400?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti specs online: will it cost less than $ 400?

Directly from Videocardz, an important leak arrives containing the complete technical specifications of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, which should arrive in stores in October at a price below 400 dollars, positioning itself in the mid-range of the market.

According to the authoritative newspaper, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti should be based on a less powerful version of the GA104 GPU of the GeForce RTX 3070. Inside, users should find 4864 cores, 1024 fewer than the RTX 3070, in addition to 152 TMUs, 64 ROPs, 152 Tensor Cores and 32 RTCores.

Instead, the memory configuration should remain unchanged, so the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti should provide all 448 GB / s of bandwidth and 8 gigabytes of VRAM.

For what concern energy consumption, on the other hand, we speak of 180W, significantly lower than the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 which came with a TDP greater than 300W.

The graphics card will still offer a premium 1080p gaming experience with ray tracing enabled.

The debut is expected to take place by October, according to Videocardz. In the meantime, remember that we are testing the RTX 3080 Founder’s Edition. For all the details on the GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070, we refer you to our dedicated article containing all the information.

