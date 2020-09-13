NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 no longer have secrets in terms of memory

Following the photos related to the RTX 3090, let’s go back to talking about the upcoming video cards from NVIDIA, now coming soon.

In particular, according to what was reported by Videocardz, some reliable sources would have confirmed the specifications, in terms of memory, of the aforementioned GPUs. Well, apparently NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 will have 24GB of GDDR6X memory. For the uninitiated, this is a solution that has already been seen in the current generation of Titan RTX GPUs.

As regards, however, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 video card, we should find 10GB of GDDR6X memory. The sources say they are certain that, at least initially, there will be no NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. This could leave room in the future for an eventual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER with 16GB of GDDR6X memory, but we’ll see.

For the rest, there is also someone who rumors of a possible RTX 3080 with 20GB of GDDR6X memory, but the sources claim that they have no particular information on this. For the rest, we talk about 384-bit bus for the RTX 3090 and 320-bit for the RTX 3080.

We remind you that the presentation of these video cards should not be long, given that the fixed date is 1 September 2020. In short, we just have to wait a few days to find out more.