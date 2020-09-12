NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: here are the first benchmarks published online

Following the official presentation of Ampere video cards, we return to the subject because of a performance leak of one of the new GPUs.

Specifically, VideoCardz released the first benchmarks related to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition video card, which the source claims to have obtained from overseas reviewers. All testing was done using driver version 456.16 and no overclocking was performed. As for the processor used in the test phase, it is an Intel Core i9-10900K.

We report below i results disseminated by VideoCardz, which include various tests, including tests carried out with the video games Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018) and Far Cry New Dawn (2019).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition benchmarks

3DM Fire Strike (Perf. 1080p): 42761 points;

3DM Fire Strike (Extreme 1440p): 21260 points;

3DM Fire Strike (Ultra 2160p): 10862 points;

3DMark Time Spy (1440p): 17819 points;

3DMark Time Spy (Extreme 2160p): 8863 points;

Port Royal (1440p): 11412 points.

Test with Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Far Cry New Dawn

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (1440p MaxQ): 149 FPS;

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (1440p MaxQ RTX DLSS): 158 FPS;

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2160p MaxQ): 84 FPS;

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2160p MaxQ RTX DLSS): 103 FPS;

Far Cry New Dawn (1080p UHQ): 132 FPS;

Far Cry New Dawn (1440p UHQ): 129 FPS;

Far Cry New Dawn (2160p UHQ): 97 FPS.

In short, Videocardz has already leaked some benchmarks, which can allow users to get a preliminary idea about the performance of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition.