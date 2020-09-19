NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 now also holds the world record on 3DMark

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 did not only record sales records in the first days it came out on the market, raising a fuss because of the classic bots that buy several dozen to resell them at higher prices. Santa Clara’s new GPU, overclocked to 2.3 GHz, now officially holds the world record on 3DMark.

During a livestream of about 6 hours and 20 minutes, the TecLab team led by renowned overclocker Ronald “rbuass” Buassali showed what a Galax SG GeForce RTX 3080 with heavy overclocking and modding, including liquid nitrogen cooling, can do. : The 3DMark Time Spy Extreme benchmark proved to be an unprecedented success, given that thanks to the GPU frequency of 2340 MHz the graphics card reached 10595 points. Also accompanying it was a 6.1 GHz Intel Core i9-10900K CPU, also cooled with liquid nitrogen.

Behind rbuass is only the Indonesian user Lucky_n00b, who has tested the same way NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 version of MSI Gaming X Trio – but combined with an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor -, bringing it to 2160 MHz to finally obtain a score of 10024. To understand in detail the characteristics of the systems with which these benchmarks were carried out, just visit the official page of 3DMark Time Spy Extreme Hall of Fame.

We also remind you that on our site you can also read our review of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.