NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, temperature test videos leaked online

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
After the first benchmarks of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition video card appeared online, they are now online FLIR test videos appeared (Forward-looking infrared) of the same GPU, quickly deleted from the network but then uploaded to Reddit and released again thanks to the VideoCardz site.

These videos show the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition and the temperatures it reached within 8 minutes (but at 8x speeds): what you notice is that the heatsink, where the cursor points, reaches 65 ° C from what appears to be an idle temperature – that is, when inactive – of 34.4 ° C. The PCB on the other hand is clearly warmer, but the values ​​are not known.

The temperature benchmark obviously does not say much in itself, to understand something more a description would have been necessary along with the video leaked online. In any case, it remains interesting to see how the new RTX 3080 Founders Edition will work, coming soon to the market together with all the other 3000 series graphics cards presented at the beginning of September.

In the meantime, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition has arrived in the editorial office has 10GB of GDDR6X memory, 30 Shader-TFLOPS, 58 RT-TFLOPS and 238 Tensor-TFLOPS. The data sheet is completed by 8704 CUDA Core, and availability in Italy is guaranteed from 17 September at the price of 719 Euros.

