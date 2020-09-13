Nvidia Geforce Rtx 3080: The First Overclock Leaked Online

Following the benchmarks of the GeForce RTX 3080, we return to talk about this video card due to its potential in terms of overclocking. Indeed, the first results have emerged online.

In particular, according to what was reported by Wccftech (the original source is Videocardz), it seems that the power limit as for the Founders Edition of the RTX 3080 it is 370W. The power limit is a parameter that is often found in programs related to overclocking, for example the well-known MSI Afterburner.

In any case, Videocardz claims to have tested an RTX 3080 with a TDP equal to 320W (there would be some variants even with power limit of 350W). During the tests, the memory was “pushed” up to 20.7 Gbps, instead of the “normal” 19 Gbps (850 MHz overclock), while the GPU “received” an overclock of 70 MHz. In short, the test it was clearly played to show the GDDR6X memory overclocking potential. This means that there has been little “push” on the GPU. In any case, the data relating to the temperature, which never exceeded 70 degrees too much, are interesting.

For more details on overclocking, you can take a look at image gallery present below or refer to the link in the source.