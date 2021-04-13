NVIDIA GTC 21: RTX 30 on ARM, Grace CPU and Ampere GPUs for workstations

- Advertisement -

NVIDIA GTC 21, the most important conference held by the green giant throughout the year, is underway and has already left us important announcements. Most are dedicated to the business world, but they will end up having influence in all market segments. Beyond the gift of the RTX 3090 (which is causing talk due to the lack of stock) there have also been news of interest to consumers. We review them.

NVIDIA GTC 21: RTX 30 on ARM MediaTek

Perhaps the main announcement so far has been the announcement of the agreement between NVIDIA and MediaTek to include the latest generation of RTX 30 dedicated graphics. in laptops with ARM chips from MediaTek and with Chrome OS, Linux and the NVIDIA Linux SDK.

Nobody escapes that once ARM Holdings is acquired, NVIDIA wants to promote this architecture at all levels. If ARM’s influence in the technology industry was already huge, imagine when NVIDIA adds the most advanced graphics technologies on the planet. For starters, the arrival of its more powerful graphics to ARM laptops will mean a great leap in level. Two supported platforms are cited, Chrome OS and Linux. No Windows over ARM, there is Qualcomm and MediaTek is a direct competitor.

The uninitiated may be surprised to fit an RTX 30 into a Chromebook, but the truth is that Google’s platform has not stopped gaining power in the ten years it has been on the market. If in its origins it certainly focused on low-cost equipment, today they have advanced a lot, in software and also in hardware, especially models with Intel processors.

Now, NVIDIA wants to power the MediaTek ARM SoCs, we suppose adding the new Dimensity 5G series to the RTX 30. Does anyone need a Chromebook with a discrete graphics card and ray tracing support? Well. The future will tell. Maybe not right now, but there are signs that Google plans to turn Chrome OS into a serious gaming platform in the future, so next-gen hardware with low-power ARM-based processors and discrete graphics might make sense.

The alliance is a torpedo to the waterline of Windows on ARM, to Microsoft and to Qualcomm. And also to Intel that sees how ARM is increasingly introduced in PCs and the example of Apple with silicon is permeating the industry. The truth is, if you were the new CEO of Intel, you wouldn’t sleep at night. The problems accumulate as you can read below.

NVIDIA GTC 21: Grace

It has undoubtedly been the great bombshell of the conference as our colleagues from MCPRO anticipated us. No, it is not a graph, but a CPU for servers, high-performance computing environments and artificial intelligence applications, which owes its name in homage to Grace Hopper, one of the most important computer scientists in history who, for example, laid the foundations of the COBOL programming language.

Although NVIDIA has extensive experience with GPGPUs for data centers, Grace are the company’s first CPUs, they will be an important first for servers that NVIDIA wants to conquer (a huge cake that already accounts for 40% of its revenue) and a consolidation total ARM on servers.

Grace is bundled into an SoC that integrates the CPU, a GPU, and the entire memory and interconnect subsystem. Although there is not much data, NVIDIA promises that this CPU will be able to reach 300 points in the SPECrate2017_Int_base benchmark and combined with one of its GPUs, increase performance 10 times over NVIDIA DGX associated with x86 CPUs, the ones from Intel that are the dominators in supercomputing.

Grace will be manufactured in 10nm processes and will have a 600GB CPU-CPU interconnect speed and 500GB / s LPDDR5x memory bandwidth and all under a new generation 64-bit ARM architecture not yet disclosed, but with a very high number of processing cores. Grace will be fully compatible with the NVIDIA HPC software development kit and the entire fleet of CUDA and CUDA-X libraries.

The Graces CPUs will begin shipping in 2023 and it already has clients such as the Swiss National Supercomputing Center and the Los Alamos National Laboratory in the United States where artificial intelligence supercomputers will be built. Problems for Intel.

NVIDIA GTC 21: Ampere GPUs

The dedicated graphics could not be missing and six new models have been announced, which in this case are intended for professional workstations, once the consumer versions are on the market (that is to say because the lack of graphics stock is already worrying).

Under this series, NVIDIA has introduced two new cards for desktop workstations, the RTX A5000 and RTX A4000, which will be added to the already commercialized RTX A6000. The first has its same base, the GA102 graphics core manufactured in 8 nm technological processes. In order to mobile workstations, NVIDIA has introduced four different models, RTX A5000, RTX A4000, RTX A3000 and RTX A2000, with graphics cores ranging from GA 102 to GA 106.

They include second generation RT cores with up to twice the performance of the previous generation; Third generation tensioner cores that double the performance of the previous generation; CUDA cores with up to 2.5 times the performance of the previous generation FP32; Up to 24GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory on desktops and 16GB on laptops.

The new NVIDIA RTX for workstations will be available in the specialized channel and integrated in new workstations of the main manufacturers at the end of this month. Hopefully NVIDIA can increase production and meet demand.