“Nvidia has better cards to play on CPUs than Intel on GPUs, and the scoreboard hangs on the NASDAQ”: interview with Manuel Ujaldón

How is it going the graphics card playground, hey. Nvidia has just launched its RTX 3000 family with Ampere architecture, AMD will do the same these days with its Radeon RX 6000 with RDNA2 architecture and Intel points out ways – at least in laptops – with Intel Xe.

All of them have advanced in areas such as gaming and deep learning, and to talk about all this we have gone back to Manuel Ujaldón, an Nvidia instructor and who in the past has helped us understand the movements in this segment of the technology industry.

Nvidia is the pretty girl of the NASDAQ, and that poses a future opportunity

For those who have not read the previous interviews we conducted in 2012, 2016, 2018 and early 2020, Manuel Ujaldon He is a professor at the University of Malaga but is already a longtime instructor already on Nvidia, where he has specialized in the field of deep learning and CUDA.

Since we spoke to him a few months ago there have been important movements in the industry: Nvidia bought ARM for $ 40 billion in September, and just a few days ago we learned of AMD’s intentions when it came to buying Xilink for $ 30 billion. A lot of money moving around and two companies that used to bet only on graphics and now seem to have much more different ambitions. What happened?

The first thing that Ujaldón explains to us is that in reality the rise in the Nvidia stock market has made that amount that he has paid for ARM is not as great as it seems because “a good part has been paid with Nvidia shares, which began the year at 230 dollars and today they trade at 560. Using that “currency”, if ARM was worth those 40,000 million dollars in January, it now costs Nvidia just $ 17 billion“.

“The NASDAQ is not a means of communication, but the democracy of millions of votes that entrust their savings or their pension plans to the Nvidia of the future. You will hardly find another oracle of greater consensus on a global scale”

Something similar has happened with AMD – whose shares have risen from $ 50 to $ 80 in the same period – while as our protagonist reminds us, Intel has fallen from $ 60 to $ 48 and what it has done has not been to buy, “but to sell its memory chip factories to Hynix“For Ujaldón the conclusion is clear:” you can imagine which of the three is growing the most. “

Manuel Ujaldón precisely tries to contribute that part as an instructor of the DLI (Deep Learning Institute) of Nvidia. The students of its workshops have already obtained more than 500 official certifications of Deep Learning and CUDA, “which are the two jewels in the DLI crown”, and next November a new online edition of this workshop will be held —All the information, here— to which any interested party can sign up.

The registration period closes in less than a week, and With this 25-hour workshop, Ujaldón tries to “train the student to obtain the best Nvidia certifications. My greatest satisfaction is to have had pupils who in that month of work obtained up to 7 DLI certifications. Silicon Valley companies are beginning to value those skills more than a college degree. They were always transgressive in the formulas for professional development, and it is convenient to have them as a reference “.

AMD and Intel put the batteries

It is clear that Nvidia has made a really remarkable bet with its RTX 3000, but watch out because AMD’s announcement and the data that has been leaked from the RX 6000 pose an unheard of scenario: if expectations are met, AMD would finally stand up to the best of Nvidia in the field of dedicated graphics.

For Manuel Ujaldón that is something that had to happen sooner or later. In fact, it stands out how at least in the memory interface section “AMD deserves to be more ahead there. Many forget that when the HBM memory built in 3D with 4 stacked layers of cells came out, it was the first to get on the winning consortium. ”

The problem explains, “is that later the GDDRx saga has imposed the price law sponsored by the JEDEC, and has not been able to enjoy that advantage. Now that the forces have evened out there, it will be the processor that makes the difference, but I don’t see any big differences there either. “

“In the end it is as if you give me the choice between a Mercedes or a BMW: although I drive my Mercedes, I also like my neighbor’s BMW, I assure you.”

The well-known analogies of Ujaldón help to understand everything better: the preliminary benchmarks pose a very close battle, but as he says, “in the end it is as if you give me the choice between a Mercedes or a BMW: they are both German cars, excellent , they cost a penny, and they drag their legion of followers. Although I drive my Mercedes, I also like my neighbor’s BMW, I assure you“.

Intel, meanwhile, lurks with the Intel Xe architecture. Does that mean we have a third contender in sight in the dedicated graphics segment? For our expert we have it, “because Intel has announced that this year it will release its first dedicated graphics card in 20 years“.

Even so, Ujaldón reminds us that “this long road has been plagued by sounded flops like Larrabee and the Knights saga, which indicates how difficult it is to enter without inertia. “Intel has been reinforced ambitiously with the signing of Raja Koduri, who was responsible for the Radeon saga at AMD.

However, it highlights, “cards are better on Nvidia to play on CPUs after ARM purchase than on Intel to play on GPUs with the signing of Koduri. From here, let’s enjoy the game. The official scoreboard you know where it is: hanging from the NASDAQ. “

The era of monster GPUs

The improvements in the field of deep learning are notable for Manuel Ujaldón in the new Ampere architecture. Ampere A100 numbers don’t lie and with 400 W of power consumption and 54,200 million transistors we are facing a chip that theoretically offers three times the performance compared to the Volta V100 of 300 W and 21,100 million transistors. The surprise is that this performance is much higher, and according to Ujaldón “has surprised with a peak performance 20 times higher than the V100, which also manages to sustain from the 8-bit integer operators to the 32-bit floating point operators “, something very important in calculations of this type.

The new RTX 3000 from Nvidia already allow you to play at 4K and 60 FPS without problems, but the RTX 3090 goes further and opens the door to gaming in 8K.

This spectacular growth in deep learning computing power is accompanied by another promise: to be able to play in 4K resolution at 60 FPS on a sustained basis. We asked our interviewee if this was so important or if this option was somewhat subjective and he answered that “in visualization issues, perception is very subjective. It could happen as it happened before with sound: the CD greatly improved the vinyl record. Everything that has come after has been minor jumps, to end up getting used to compressed formats in which it is shown that a majority appreciate the price more than the quality “.

To achieve these advances in the field of deep learning or gaming, the world of GPUs has done something “unthinkable” according to Ujaldón: “they have increased the integration area of ​​the chip. It all started a couple of years ago when we saw the Volta appear over 800mm2 (CPUs have always been around 200mm2). Turing and Ampere have followed that same route, and now AMD has joined with their new RX 6000 series. ”

Lithography has had a crucial impact in this regard: processors lag behind GPUs when it comes to scratching nanometers, and that has made those graphics chips can now increase the number of transistors and to do so by taking advantage of more space for this integration area.

“For a computer architect like me,” he explained again with an analogy, “this is as if you commissioned a decorator for a bigger house: it has much more space to show off. The problem is the cost, but in Nvidia they have done as in Apple: to build customer loyalty by getting them used to paying 1000 euros for a mobile phone “.

Nvidia and versatility

For this expert there are two areas in which Nvidia is progressing more and better than its rivals: “the energy efficiency and versatility of the chip“In the first field, he explains,” consumption is optimized by dividing the die into multiprocessors, and these in turn into hemispheres, and more recently, into quadrants. The pioneering architecture was Maxwell 6 years ago, the fourth generation CUDA “.

From the graphics for gaming without more we have gone to much more versatile graphics, although that has caused some to protest because they only wanted the gaming part. Nvidia also moved a tab in that regard by releasing its GTX 1650 or GTX 1660, but the real appeal was still the RTX.

“This is how we come to Ampere”, he continues, “where the GA100 chip has 8192 cores, but organized in 128 multiprocessors of four quadrants of 16 cores each. If you manage to ensure that most of the communications are internal to each quadrant, the consumption it is minimal, because the transport of data is what uses more energy. It is like designing a city so that its inhabitants are almost self-sufficient within their block of neighbors, thus minimizing the use of the car“.

The other big breakthrough, versatility, came in the sixth generation with Volta. With this growth of the chip above 800 mm2 they could integrate three chips into one, with spaces dedicated to gamers, others to CUDA acceleration and others to artificial intelligence “.

Here Nvidia did a chip to keep all kinds of users happy “by turning off the functional units that did not come into play in each case. For example, if you buy a GeForce to play games, the double precision cores are for decoration (they are the heritage of the CUDA programmer), and the Tensor cores almost too (they are a cannon for Deep Learning, only Ray Tracing takes advantage of something). They have sold you a chip with a lot of inert sand for you, which is precisely the one that interests me the most “.