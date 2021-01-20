Tech News

date 2021-01-20

Tech News

Nvidia has so much trouble offering its new RTX 3000 that a relaunch of the RTX 2060 and 2060 SUPER is feasible.

Nvidia has so much trouble offering its new RTX 3000 that a relaunch of the RTX 2060 and 2060 SUPER is feasible.
Nvidia has so much trouble offering its new RTX 3000 that a relaunch of the RTX 2060 and 2060 SUPER is feasible.

Getting one of the new Nvidia graphics is quite an odyssey: only reselling on platforms like eBay makes it possible, so if you want one of the new RTX 3000 you will probably have to pay a much higher price which Nvidia and the manufacturers established as the recommended one.

This lack of stock is so pressing that according to various sources Nvidia has made a curious decision: will again drive the sale of the “old” RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 SUPER to alleviate the needs of a market that does not supply.

You can still settle for Turing

According to these sources, Nvidia has begun to distribute graphic card units of the previous family, Turing, both manufacturers and integrators. No data on the number of units that they have relaunched, nor official confirmation of the movement, at least for now.

Nvidia was expected to present its new RTX 3060 next month, but it seems that inventory problems with the ones it already has on the market have caused this manufacturer to take an unusual measure: to re-offer the RTX 2060 and RTX SUPER which, by the way, is difficult to find in today’s market.

The price at which these graphs will appear is not known, but those same sources indicate that the RTX 2060 will be sold at 300 euros and the SUPER variant at 400 euros, some labels that would be quite close to the starting 419 euros with which the recent RTX 3060 Ti was launched.

Nvidia

As the specifications reveal, the relaunch of these graphics would alleviate a little the tragedy that is experienced with the stock of its new models, but we will have to see the price at which they are put on sale.

The performance of the latter is far superior to that of the RTX 2060 and also far exceeds that of the RTX 2060 SUPER, but at least I would raise an option for users in a rush to upgrade their desktops.

