NVIDIA is about to buy ARM for more than $ 40 billion, according to the WSJ

By Brian Adam
Been chewing for a few weeks one of the most important technology acquisitions in recent years. SoftBank, current owner of ARM, had been looking for a buyer for this company that designs mobile processors for some time, and it seems to have found one, something that was rumored for weeks.

According to the Wall Street Journal, NVIDIA to buy ARM for more than $ 40 billion, and this will be done with the company that is behind all the microprocessors that govern our mobile devices (and some of those that want to conquer our desktop PCs).

A deal that might not be frowned upon by regulators

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp bought ARM four years ago for $ 32 billion, and this deal would provide it with a good way to make that gigantic investment profitable at a time when the UK-created company is more influential than ever.

According to the WSJ, ARM and NVIDIA have been negotiating for weeks an agreement that could be confirmed early next week. NVIDIA, which is already one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, would thus acquire a company that would undoubtedly boost its relevance in the technology market.

If the agreement is confirmed, this would have to receive the go-ahead from the regulators, which could see a threat to competitiveness here: Apple, Samsung, Huawei and even Intel are ARM clients and they might not see favorably that NVIDIA ends up taking control of a company that is a fundamental pillar of design and development of all kinds of processors.

