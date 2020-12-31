NVIDIA Lovelace: The new generation of GPUs may have 18432 CUDA Cores

Over the past few months, we’ve been testing all of NVIDIA’s new GPUs. From the top of the range RTX 3090 up to the excellent RTX 3080, then passing through the RTX 3070 and 3060 Ti, NVIDIA today has a lineup full of new video cards, to which the RTX 3060 and 3050 could soon be added. All models presented so far offer a significant increase in performance compared to the RTX 2000, it is a real shame therefore that the availability of cards is still close to zero today.

Despite this, the American house has certainly not stopped, the development of new architectures knows no end, that’s why already today we start talking about Lovelace, the new generation of GPUs that could make its debut between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. For now there is no certainty about the timing of Lovelace’s arrival, however rumors are starting to circulate describing a performance increase. significant, which goes from a huge increase in the number of computing units available.

Lots of power thanks to 5 nm

NVIDIA’s roadmap for the next few years seemed to envision Hopper GPUs as the successor to current Ampere models. In the last period, however, it is the name Lovelace that has captured the attention of the experts: apparently, Hopper will arrive later in time and could be dedicated to the world of HPC, therefore to professional users, going to equip the always more super computers around the world.

So it seems that Lovelace will be taking over from Ampere in the next future. The name Lovelace refers to Ada Lovelace, a famous English mathematician of the nineteenth century. It should be noted that the information leaked so far are only the first to emerge on the new architecture and must be taken with great caution, given the time that separates us from its launch.

The only data on which you can have a reasonable degree of certainty is that relating to the production process, which should be at 5 nm, against the 8 nm of current solutions. Such a reduction would bring significant performance benefits by allowing a large amount of compute units to be condensed into GPUs. In this regard, a very interesting number has emerged, relating to the amount of CUDA Core present inside the AD102 chip, identified as the top of the range of the Lovelace series, which could have 18432 CUDA Cores.

The currently most powerful consumer video card in the NVIDIA catalog, the RTX 3090, counts 10496 CUDA Cores, this alone should lead to a significant increase in performance, obviously if the rumors about Lovelace prove to be true.

Regardless of this initial information, 2021 promises to be an important year for NVIDIA: on the one hand, the availability of cards should rise, on the other hand the arrival of a new architecture could further increase the performance bar, which has already grown enormously with the current generation.