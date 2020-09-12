NVIDIA reminds that the new GPUs arrive soon with video and countdown

Following the latest rumors about the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 GPUs, official details begin to arrive. Obviously, NVIDIA hasn’t gotten too far out on what has leaked online in the last period, but has posted a video and reminded everyone that its next GeForce special event is now imminent.

More precisely, as you can also see on the official NVIDIA website, a countdown has been launched that expires at 6:00 pm Italian time on September 1st 2020. In short, very little is missing from the expected event. Among other things, trying to add it to the Google account calendar, we learn that the event could last about an hour.

In any case, in the meantime the company has posted a “starter” video on its official YouTube channel. This is an in-depth study related to the progress made by NVIDIA in the field of video cards. You go from product design to thermal solutions, mechanical and electrical adopted by NVIDIA. In short, it could be an interesting content for fans of the PC world.

Put simply, the company is releasing some extra content, reminding fans that soon there will be news regarding GeForce products. We just have to wait a few days to find out more: September 1, 2020 is not that far away!