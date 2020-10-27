Nvidia Rtx 3070 Founders Edition Review: Ampere Still Convinces

After the review of the RTX 3080 it is time to try firsthand what Ampere is capable of in a lower price range. With a list cost of 519 euros, lhe RTX 3070 Founders Edition is a GPU that acts as a watershed between the old generation and the new one, even more than the 3080, both for performances that almost always exceed those of the former top of the range RTX 2080 Ti, and for an even more aggressive selling price.

There is no doubt about NVIDIA’s offering, the RTX 3070 is exactly the video card we expected, the hope is that this time too the availability of cards is adequate to support the launch of a product of this caliber.

Ampere gets smaller

The new RTX 3070 Founders Edition takes much of the design seen in the 3080 but brings it back in an even smaller form factor, all seasoned with a dissipation system that works in a more traditional way. The dimensions are important in terms of differentiation between the two cards, not all use large houses, the newcomer therefore is configured as the perfect GPU even in smaller solutions, thanks to lower consumption and temperatures. The style is very similar to the big sister, however, the dissipation system is totally different. In the case of the RTX 3080 the fans were placed on two different sides, thus exploiting a particular management of the air flow. The RTX 3070 instead uses a more traditional system, with the two fans side by side.

This setting also makes it suitable for vertical mounting, a non-optimal configuration for the RTX 3080, particularly useful in small gaming PCs.

Speaking of size, the RTX 3070 FE is only 242mm long, against the 285 mm of the 3080 and the 228 mm of the RTX 2070 FE, a figure that says a lot about the goodness of the Ampere architecture, since the power is more than doubled compared to the previous model.

The novelties of Ampere architectureThe transition from Turing to Ampere architecture brought with it new technologies, as well as superior performance. To find out all the news, you can consult our review of the RTX 3080.

A proprietary 12-pin connector is used for the power supply, but in the package there is the adapter, which uses only one 8-pin connection, unlike the two of the 3080. NVIDIA indicates a consumption, for this GPU, of 220W, 100W less than the 3080, and recommends a 650W power supply for its use.

The temperatures confirm what has been said so far, namely that the RTX 3070 is also designed for smaller homes. During our lyrics, the RTX 3070 FE showed 32 degrees at idle and 70 degrees under load, against the 42/80 degrees of the older sister, a figure that we expect to see further improved in the custom variants.

Technical specifications and benchmarks

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the performance of the RTX 3070. From the first leaks, performances that exceed those of the RTX 2080 Ti had emerged: we tell you immediately, it really is, but this is not too surprising, especially when looking at the card technique. With its 5888 CUDA Core Ampere the newcomer is definitely ahead of the 4352 CUDA Core Turing of the RTX 2080 Ti. We also find 46 second generation RT Cores (68 first generation in the 2080 Ti) and 184 third generation Tensor Cores (288 second generation in the RTX 2080 Ti). The memory is of the GDDR6 type and there are 8 GB total, on a 256-bit bus with a bandwitdh of 448 GB / s. On the connection front, on the other hand, we find the same standards as the higher models, with one HDMI 2.1 and three Display Port 1.4.

NVIDIA claims a boost frequency of 1.73 GHz, but from our measurements, thanks to GPU Boost technology, the card works smoothly around 1980 MHz under load.

We don’t particularly like synthetic numerical references to explain the power of a GPU, better let the benchmarks speak, in this case, however, they are useful simply to understand the leap forward made compared to the now old RTX 2070. The new model offers 20.3 Shader-TFLOPS, against the 7.9 of the 2070, and 39.7 RT-TFLOPS against the 23.8 available in the past, in practice NVIDIA has more than doubled the power with the traditional rendering and has given the RTX 3070 a better ability to manage Ray Tracing.

The result is a video card that not only outclasses the old model, but that even surpasses the former top of the range RTX 2080 Ti, in practically all the benchmarks we have done. The test configuration includes an Intel i9-10900K processor, 16 GB of RAM at 3200 MHz, ROG Maximus Hero XII Wi-Fi motherboard, and ROG PG27UQ 4K 144 Hz monitor.

NVIDIA has managed to lower the cost of accessing 4K to Ultra details well below the 600 euro threshold, in fact the 3070 was able to run all test titles above 50 fps in 4K, even Metro Exodus , which in the past had troubled all GPUs, is now handled well by NVIDIA’s mid-range offering.

Going down to 1440p, the frame rate almost always remains above 100 fps, in some cases well beyond this threshold. 1080p is definitely tight on the RTX 3070, which in our test titles almost always generated over 144 fps, an important threshold especially for those who often use competitive titles and try to lower the input lag to a minimum, since it allows you to make the most of the 144 Hz monitors.

By activating Ray Tracing the gap with the 2080 Ti narrows but the performance remains granitic up to 1440p in Metro Exodus, which we tested without active DLSS, with 58 fps in the internal benchmark at this resolution. The title remains playable even in 4K, thanks to the 36 frames per second achieved during the test. The same trend can be found in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, with 70 fps in 1440p without DLSS, the activation of which leads to reach 84 fps. In 4K the RTX 3070 reaches 35 fps (53 with DLSS active), confirming also in this case the excellent work done by NVIDIA.