Tech News

NVIDIA RTX 3080 pulverized in minutes, but pops up on eBay for 40,000 Euros

By Brian Adam
0
10
NVIDIA RTX 3080 pulverized in minutes, but pops up on eBay for 40,000 Euros
Nvidia Rtx 3080 Pulverized In Minutes, But Pops Up On

Must Read

Tech News

Internet speed in Italy growing, especially in Campania and Lazio

Brian Adam - 0
The SOS Rates Observatory has published the report on internet speed in Italy, which in 2020 compared to the previous year recorded a average...
Read more
Entertainment

OnePlus Buds Review: good earbuds at the right price

Brian Adam - 0
The entry of OnePlus into the world of True Wireless earphones is positive, thanks to a product without particular ideas but well made. OnePlus has...
Read more
Latest news

The Perseverance rover will test the materials for future space suits for Mars

Brian Adam - 0
The NASA rover who is heading to Mars, Perseverance, has as main objective to look for signs of the ancient microbial life that existed...
Read more
Computing

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

Brian Adam - 0
The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow to outline the profile of the Ampere GPUs. Summer has always...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

NVIDIA RTX 3080 pulverized in minutes, but pops up on eBay for 40,000 Euros

With a post published on its official community, NVIDIA apologized to users for the problems encountered by many when purchasing the new RTX 3080, whose $ 699 Founder’s Edition sold out almost instantly.

The The company’s website went down due to high traffic, excluding most of those who were interested. In the post, the company explained that “the NVIDIA Store was flooded with traffic and caused errors“, and a few moments after the inefficiencies the technicians managed to solve the problem by restoring sales.

Also in the post, NVIDIA also hinted that purchase problems may also have been caused by bots and scalpers who have purchased large quantities of GPUs, and for this reason has implemented a manual order verification system.

However, everything is not based on stopping the usual vultures, who after having managed to buy the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founder’s Edition, have put it up for sale on platforms like eBay at ultra-premium prices, as we show in the screenshot below where an auction exceeded $ 43,900.

Dealer Newegg announced that “traffic was higher than on Black Friday“and the RTX 3080 cards sold out in five minutes. The store wanted to specify that all orders have been verified and did not find any bots.

We remind you that our review of the NVIDIA RTX 3080 is available.

Related Articles

Tech News

Internet speed in Italy growing, especially in Campania and Lazio

Brian Adam - 0
The SOS Rates Observatory has published the report on internet speed in Italy, which in 2020 compared to the previous year recorded a average...
Read more
Entertainment

OnePlus Buds Review: good earbuds at the right price

Brian Adam - 0
The entry of OnePlus into the world of True Wireless earphones is positive, thanks to a product without particular ideas but well made. OnePlus has...
Read more
Latest news

The Perseverance rover will test the materials for future space suits for Mars

Brian Adam - 0
The NASA rover who is heading to Mars, Perseverance, has as main objective to look for signs of the ancient microbial life that existed...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©