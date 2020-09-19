NVIDIA RTX 3080 pulverized in minutes, but pops up on eBay for 40,000 Euros

With a post published on its official community, NVIDIA apologized to users for the problems encountered by many when purchasing the new RTX 3080, whose $ 699 Founder’s Edition sold out almost instantly.

The The company’s website went down due to high traffic, excluding most of those who were interested. In the post, the company explained that “the NVIDIA Store was flooded with traffic and caused errors“, and a few moments after the inefficiencies the technicians managed to solve the problem by restoring sales.

Also in the post, NVIDIA also hinted that purchase problems may also have been caused by bots and scalpers who have purchased large quantities of GPUs, and for this reason has implemented a manual order verification system.

However, everything is not based on stopping the usual vultures, who after having managed to buy the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founder’s Edition, have put it up for sale on platforms like eBay at ultra-premium prices, as we show in the screenshot below where an auction exceeded $ 43,900.

Dealer Newegg announced that “traffic was higher than on Black Friday“and the RTX 3080 cards sold out in five minutes. The store wanted to specify that all orders have been verified and did not find any bots.

We remind you that our review of the NVIDIA RTX 3080 is available.