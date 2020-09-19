Tech News

NVIDIA, RTX 3080 will be back soon: there are also GIGABYTE and RTX 3090

By Brian Adam
NVIDIA, RTX 3080 will be back soon: there are also GIGABYTE and RTX 3090
NVIDIA, RTX 3080 will be back soon: there are also GIGABYTE and RTX 3090

After sold out and eBay sales at high prices, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 video card returns to be talked about due to the arrival of availability information.

In particular, according to what was reported by SlashGear, an NVIDIA spokesperson wrote on Reddit that additional units of the RTX 3080 will arrive over the next week. In addition, the Santa Clara company representative said that those who signed up for availability notifications but were unable to complete their purchase in time will receive an email message when the video card is available again. .

In short, it is not clear how many units will arrive and there are already those who are ready to bet that they will be sold out in a short time, but it seems that in a few days the GPU will be purchasable again. We’ll see. For the rest, the aforementioned spokesperson stated that no further units will arrive during the weekend, except for resellers / partners, but if you want to buy the RTX 3080 Founders Edition from the official company portal you will have to wait, at least according to the words of the representative.

Meanwhile, some have leaked online GeForce RTX 3090 benchmark. According to Videocardz, the GPU scored 20387 points on Time Spy (1440p, GPU) and 10328 points on Time Spy Extreme (2160p, GPU). Also according to the source, a GeForce RTX 3080 instead reaches 17175 points on Time Spy (1440p, GPU) and 8596 points on Time Spy Extreme (2160p, GPU). If you are interested in further benchmarks, we recommend that you check out our NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 review.

In addition to the benchmarks of the GeForce RTX 3090, the version of GIGABYTE. You can find all the details of the case on the official portal.

