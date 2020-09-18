NVIDIA RTX 3090: 50% performance increase over RTX 2080 Ti expected

We return to talk about the new one NVIDIA RTX 3090. To unleash the rumors and fantasies of the users we thought of a popular reliable leaker, Kopite7kimi, who in response to a tweet from another very popular tipster, confirmed that the new graphics card will offer a 50% performance improvement compared to the RTX 2080 You.

Kopite7kimi, in his tweet he talks about a nearly 10,000 points in the Time Spy Extreme benchmark, one of the most popular and reliable and among the most used by experts to evaluate the power of GPUs.

There NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti has a score of about 6300pt on Time Spy Extreme, that’s why an improvement of almost 50% would bring the evaluation to 9450 points: the calculations therefore coincide almost perfectly with what was stated by the leaker.

In the meantime, other rumors continue to emerge on the new RTX 3080: last month there was talk of the possible presence of the most expensive heat sink in the history of the market, which could cost 150 dollars. Beyond the technical specifications and the rumors about the power and the benchmarks, however, the RTX 3080 has also shown itself on the web in some photographs.