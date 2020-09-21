Tech News

NVIDIA, RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 in comparison: benchmark and first review

By Brian Adam
Geforce Rtx 3080
Geforce Rtx 3080

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

After the benchmarks related to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, it’s time to deal with those related to GeForce RTX 3090 video card, comparing the two cards.

Geforce Rtx 3090
Geforce Rtx 3090

In fact, according to what was reported by Videocardz and Wccftech, the first alleged benchmarks relating to the aforementioned GPU have leaked online, published by the Chinese TecLab team in a review that emerged prematurely and subsequently taken up by various international sources. Among other things, it seems that these are the same people who a few weeks ago had leaked the aforementioned benchmarks relating to the GeForce RTX 3080 in advance and in fact the configuration on which they were made is the same, based on an Intel Core i9 processor- 10900K.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 vs RTX 3080 – Benchmark – Score / 4K

Geforce Rtx 3080
Geforce Rtx 3080

  • 3DMark Time Spy Extreme: 9948 points (RTX 3090) – 9000 points (RTX 3080);
  • 3DMark Port Royal: 12827 points (RTX 3090) – 11981 points (RTX 3080);
  • Metro Exodus RTX / DLSS OFF: 54.4 FPS (RTX 3090) – 48.8 FPS (RTX 3080);
  • Metro Exodus RTX / DLSS ON: 74.5 FPS (RTX 3090) – 67.6 FPS (RTX 3080);
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: 275 FPS (RTX 3090) – 260 FPS (RTX 3080);
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: 84 FPS (RTX 3090) – 76 FPS (RTX 3080);
  • Forza Horizon: 156 FPS (RTX 3090) – 149 FPS (RTX 3080);
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: 71 FPS (RTX 3090) – 65 FPS (RTX 3080);
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider RTX / DLSS OFF: 91 FPS (RTX 3090) – 83 FPS (RTX 3080);
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider RTX / DLSS ON: 111 FPS (RTX 3090) – 102 FPS (RTX 3080);
  • Borderlands 3: 67.6 FPS (RTX 3090) – 61.3 FPS (RTX 3080);
  • Death Stranding DLSS / RTX ON: 175 FPS (RTX 3090) – 164 FPS (RTX 3080);
  • Death Stranding DLSS / RTX OFF: 116 FPS (RTX 3090) – 104 FPS (RTX 3080);
  • Control DLSS / RTX ON: 71 FPS (RTX 3090) – 65 FPS (RTX 3080);
  • Control DLSS / RTX OFF: 62 FPS (RTX 3090) – 57 FPS (RTX 3080).

You can see the screenshots related to the benchmarks at the bottom of the news, while at the opening you will find the video made by the TecLab team. Generally speaking, the performance divergence between the two GPUs appears to be around 10%.

If you are looking for more information, you can refer to our review of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080.

©