NVIDIA wants ARM at all costs, a $ 32 billion deal is ready

By Brian Adam
NVIDIA wants ARM at all costs, a $ 32 billion deal is readyBloomberg’s first reports of NVIDIA’s possible purchase of ARM were July 23, but there was talk of preliminary talks and the interest of other buyers. According to the latest Bloomberg publications, NVIDIA would be the only buyer in the running and it could conclude negotiations in the next two weeks.

In a hurry NVIDIA would be aiming for the acquisition of the British semiconductor manufacturer ARM, currently owned by the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank. The negotiations would be in “advanced stages” and the agreement touches figures around 32 billion dollars, a billion more than when SoftBank acquired ARM in 2016.

Since ARM is fundamental for many devices, from Android to iOS, passing through the Microsoft Surface and the new Macs arriving on the market, if this deal were to go to the aforementioned figure it would be one of the most expensive and important business in the computer chip business. Furthermore, it would allow NVIDIA to enter the CPU market and no longer remain only in the GPU market. There is no lack of concerns regarding compliance with competition rules: many investors fear an intense regulatory scrutiny.

The negotiations, however advanced according to Bloomberg, still have the potential to end without a definitive agreement. In this case SoftBank will have to look for other solutions to sell ARM, a now final decision, in order to repay its debts and appease investors.

