Objective: group immunity (Clear X # 125)

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The first figures and projections for the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in Spain leave little room to get excited about a summer lived in a certain normality. Although by then the situation is better than the one we are experiencing at the beginning of the year, with an incidence that scales and escalates towards 1,000 positives per 100,000 inhabitants, the whole group immunity, which in the best of cases we can only wait for October or November … at least, and unless there is some turn of events.

And all this with the assumption that the pace of the second phase, when it will be possible to vaccinate at a higher speed due to the logistical change that the demographic change implies, grows compared to what we have now. The objective, to achieve group immunity as soon as possible that allows us a life as normal as possible.

We talked about this in the last episode of Despeja la X, in which we participated Javier Lacort, editor of Engadget (@jlacort); and Javier Jiménez, (@dronte), also editor of Engadget. The production runs as always by Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo).

Listen and subscribe to ‘Clear the X’

You can listen to this week’s episode below. If you prefer, you can subscribe directly on any of the platforms we are on, so you won’t have to worry every time a new installment comes out.

Apple Podcasts.

Spotify.

iVoox.

Pocket Casts.

Overcast.

Google Podcasts.

The Israeli mirror

From very early on, Israel is the country that is vaccinating the fastest. A month after the first vaccinations, almost half of its population has received at least the first dose, a rate much higher than that of other countries that stand out in the ranking, such as the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States or Denmark. Spain, in 12th place, has exceeded one million vaccines administered, but those who have also received the second dose and therefore have immunity are only 173,000, and problems are beginning to be seen to meet the deadlines set in the coming weeks. the lack of new doses received.

Group immunity with 70% of the vaccinated population does not imply the eradication of the virus, but it does imply a much lower and more controllable transmission by the health system

The outlook for those next few weeks is not the most favorable either: the open war between the European Union and AstraZeneca for the failure to deliver the agreed doses, something that was announced on January 22 and to which a solution that does not delay the beginning of the end of the pandemic even further.

An end that will be marked by the achievement of a certain group immunity, which although around 70% of the population is estimated as the necessary amount, it is an amount that does not eradicate the virus, but allows the outbreaks that can occur by then to be controllable and not to return at stake the hospital capacity that collapses the health system.

Many logistical and health challenges that add to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic and its disastrous economic effects. A cocktail for whose long hangover we await the arrival of that vaccine that will mark how this 2021 will evolve and how we will live the time we have left until the coronavirus is only a bad memory.

Every week a new chapter

And remember: every Thursday you have a new chapter of our podcast Despeja la X, in which we thoroughly analyze the great technological topic of each week.

Thanks for joining us!