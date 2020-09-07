Tech News

Observed a triple star system “tearing apart” its circumstellar disk

By Brian Adam
0
1
Observed a triple star system while 'tearing apart' its circumstellar disk
Observed A Triple Star System "tearing Apart" Its Circumstellar Disk

Must Read

Tech News

Observed a triple star system “tearing apart” its circumstellar disk

Brian Adam - 0
After studying 11 years GW Orionis, a young triple star system 1,300 light-years away with a circumstellar disk, a team of scientists has found...
Read more
Tech News

Lyre birds are capable of moving tons of earth when they feed

Brian Adam - 0
A study highlights the importance of the well known Lira, a bird capable not only of perfectly imitating various sounds, but above all of...
Read more
Tech News

Italian study indicates that earthquakes could be linked to CO2 emissions

Brian Adam - 0
Immediately after the terrible earthquake in L'Aquila, a team from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology began to measure the carbon dioxide that...
Read more
Tech News

Windows 10, a bug disconnects users from apps and websites: Microsoft at work

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft recognized a bug in Windows 10 that causes Credentials Manager to malfunction, which makes it virtually impossible for consumer and business users to...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Observed a triple star system while 'tearing apart' its circumstellar disk

After studying 11 years GW Orionis, a young triple star system 1,300 light-years away with a circumstellar disk, a team of scientists has found the first direct evidence that clusters of stars can actually tear apart their disks.

There have been a number of theoretical studies on disc tearing effects, but this is the first direct evidence of the effect occurring in a forming disc on the planet.“says study co-author Alison Young of the Universities of Exeter and Leicester in England.”This demonstrates that it is possible for such discs to be deformed and broken and increases the possibility that planets could form on highly inclined orbits around multiple star systems.“.

To be clear, these disks have a ring-shaped structure and are made up of dust, gas, asteroids or fragments of collisions of small objects orbiting one or more stars. Around the younger stars, circumstellar disks are the reservoir of material from which planets are born. The deformed ring, located on the inside of the disc of the GW Orionis system, contains 30 land masses of dust. This means that the disc contains enough material for the formation of planets.

It is the best mechanism for forming planets on such extreme orbits“Study lead author Stefan Kraus, professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter in the UK, told Space.com.”From a planetary detection standpoint, we still don’t have a way to detect these planets.

The study confirms what scientists have suspected for years: that multi-star systems can break their own discs, leaving slanted and misaligned rings around its stars. “IS exciting to see the mathematical predictions verified in the observations so clearly. I find the image particularly striking because we can really see that the disc is a three dimensional structure with a surface covered with bumps and shadows.“finally states Young.”We are looking into what could eventually become an unusual type of planetary system in the formation process“.

Related Articles

Tech News

Lyre birds are capable of moving tons of earth when they feed

Brian Adam - 0
A study highlights the importance of the well known Lira, a bird capable not only of perfectly imitating various sounds, but above all of...
Read more
Tech News

Italian study indicates that earthquakes could be linked to CO2 emissions

Brian Adam - 0
Immediately after the terrible earthquake in L'Aquila, a team from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology began to measure the carbon dioxide that...
Read more
Tech News

Windows 10, a bug disconnects users from apps and websites: Microsoft at work

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft recognized a bug in Windows 10 that causes Credentials Manager to malfunction, which makes it virtually impossible for consumer and business users to...
Read more
Tech News

How big was the colossal megalodon? We finally know now!

Brian Adam - 0
The greatest white shark in Steven Spielberg's film it would pale in front of the megalodon's size, the prehistoric shark that lived between 3.6...
Read more
Tech News

AirTags and AirPower from Apple are shown on the web: here’s how they will work!

Brian Adam - 0
Waiting to find out when Apple's autumn keynote will be held, a new leaker named Caleb Lin has posted some on his official Twitter...
Read more
Tech News

Will Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Lite cost $ 1,600? Here are the latest rumors

Brian Adam - 0
After the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G folding smartphone, the tipster in the sector believe that there will also be...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©