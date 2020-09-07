Observed a triple star system “tearing apart” its circumstellar disk

After studying 11 years GW Orionis, a young triple star system 1,300 light-years away with a circumstellar disk, a team of scientists has found the first direct evidence that clusters of stars can actually tear apart their disks.

“There have been a number of theoretical studies on disc tearing effects, but this is the first direct evidence of the effect occurring in a forming disc on the planet.“says study co-author Alison Young of the Universities of Exeter and Leicester in England.”This demonstrates that it is possible for such discs to be deformed and broken and increases the possibility that planets could form on highly inclined orbits around multiple star systems.“.

To be clear, these disks have a ring-shaped structure and are made up of dust, gas, asteroids or fragments of collisions of small objects orbiting one or more stars. Around the younger stars, circumstellar disks are the reservoir of material from which planets are born. The deformed ring, located on the inside of the disc of the GW Orionis system, contains 30 land masses of dust. This means that the disc contains enough material for the formation of planets.

“It is the best mechanism for forming planets on such extreme orbits“Study lead author Stefan Kraus, professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter in the UK, told Space.com.”From a planetary detection standpoint, we still don’t have a way to detect these planets.“

The study confirms what scientists have suspected for years: that multi-star systems can break their own discs, leaving slanted and misaligned rings around its stars. “IS exciting to see the mathematical predictions verified in the observations so clearly. I find the image particularly striking because we can really see that the disc is a three dimensional structure with a surface covered with bumps and shadows.“finally states Young.”We are looking into what could eventually become an unusual type of planetary system in the formation process“.