Tech News

Observed in real time “the work” of the cells of our body: it is the very first time

By Brian Adam
0
0
Observed in real time the 'work' of the cells of our body: it is the very first time
Observed In Real Time "the Work" Of The Cells Of

Must Read

Game Reviews

Nexomon Extinction, Analysis. A real alternative for Pokémon

Brian Adam - 0
Read more
Tech News

Observed in real time “the work” of the cells of our body: it is the very first time

Brian Adam - 0
A group from the Cumming School of Medicine is the first in the world to find a way to record, in real time, the...
Read more
Tech News

Android 11, the 5 main news of the new update: our test

Brian Adam - 0
We tried the stable version of Android 11. There is no news from the "wow" effect compared to the past, but the new features...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei runs out of panels or components from Samsung and LG Display due to new restrictions: who are its suppliers and what alternatives does...

Brian Adam - 0
New setbacks for Huawei. Samsung Electronics and LG Display will stop supplying Huawei with panels for their smartphones following the US...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Observed in real time the 'work' of the cells of our body: it is the very first time

A group from the Cumming School of Medicine is the first in the world to find a way to record, in real time, the immune system that fights bacteria affecting the alveoli in the lungs of mice. Simply put, the experts managed to capture “live” images of the immune cells inside the lungs.

It makes sense for macrophages to move, but we could only speculate that because we couldn’t see them in action. Now we can“says Dr Paul Kubes, principal investigator of the study.”There are far more alveoli in the lungs than macrophages, and these tiny cleaners are very efficient at repairing any air pockets.“.

We can immediately understand the work of macrophages by imagining our lung structure as a sort of hotel: inside the lungs there is a central corridor that leads to the alveoli (the rooms of our hotel) and the macrophages just move back and forth to destroy any foreign particles, including bacteria and viruses found in rooms.

To accomplish this colossal feat, the research team members had to overcome three massive obstacles: they needed to develop a new method for capturing an image, they needed to stabilize their lungs long enough to get a clear image. and last but not least, he needed a method to identify and tag our brave macrophages.

This work is the culmination of years of research by scientists from around the world. We put it all together, combining and perfecting many imaging techniques“says Arpan Neupane, first author of the study.” Even six years ago, this would not have been possible. “Thanks to this new method, the researchers found something very important: at some point, during the battle against infections, macrophages become “paralyzed” making it easier for new infections to thrive.

The team’s next step is to understand the reason behind this behavior, so as to develop targeted therapies to get the macrophages back into action.

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Nexomon Extinction, Analysis. A real alternative for Pokémon

Brian Adam - 0
Read more
Tech News

Android 11, the 5 main news of the new update: our test

Brian Adam - 0
We tried the stable version of Android 11. There is no news from the "wow" effect compared to the past, but the new features...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei runs out of panels or components from Samsung and LG Display due to new restrictions: who are its suppliers and what alternatives does...

Brian Adam - 0
New setbacks for Huawei. Samsung Electronics and LG Display will stop supplying Huawei with panels for their smartphones following the US...
Read more
Android

LG Wing with double cross screen reveals its triple rear camera in a new leak

Brian Adam - 0
The most peculiar mobile of 2020 is about to be presented and we already know a large part of its design, both...
Read more
Apps

The messages that block WhatsApp are back: watch out for the new threat

Brian Adam - 0
The threats on WhatsApp not only come from the interest of the pirates to steal our account and gossip to see what we keep...
Read more
Tech News

Discover a new unique and singular property of Stonehenge

Brian Adam - 0
According to a new study to be published in the October issue of the Journal of Archaeological Science, Stonehenge may have been used as...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©