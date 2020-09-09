Observed in real time “the work” of the cells of our body: it is the very first time

A group from the Cumming School of Medicine is the first in the world to find a way to record, in real time, the immune system that fights bacteria affecting the alveoli in the lungs of mice. Simply put, the experts managed to capture “live” images of the immune cells inside the lungs.

“It makes sense for macrophages to move, but we could only speculate that because we couldn’t see them in action. Now we can“says Dr Paul Kubes, principal investigator of the study.”There are far more alveoli in the lungs than macrophages, and these tiny cleaners are very efficient at repairing any air pockets.“.

We can immediately understand the work of macrophages by imagining our lung structure as a sort of hotel: inside the lungs there is a central corridor that leads to the alveoli (the rooms of our hotel) and the macrophages just move back and forth to destroy any foreign particles, including bacteria and viruses found in rooms.

To accomplish this colossal feat, the research team members had to overcome three massive obstacles: they needed to develop a new method for capturing an image, they needed to stabilize their lungs long enough to get a clear image. and last but not least, he needed a method to identify and tag our brave macrophages.

“This work is the culmination of years of research by scientists from around the world. We put it all together, combining and perfecting many imaging techniques“says Arpan Neupane, first author of the study.” Even six years ago, this would not have been possible. “Thanks to this new method, the researchers found something very important: at some point, during the battle against infections, macrophages become “paralyzed” making it easier for new infections to thrive.

The team’s next step is to understand the reason behind this behavior, so as to develop targeted therapies to get the macrophages back into action.