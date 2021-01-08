Occasional sunshine will shine but winter outbreaks will be widespread

- Advertisement -

By Sunday the Atlantic coast will be eased by the cold, milder weather and rain

Met Éireann is forecasting more cold and frost from now until Saturday and is warning anyone on the roads to be alert as there will be widespread frost and ice tonight.

Last night we promised a dry night with clear skies rather than a wintry ridge in the north and a sub-wall of hail or snow on the Irish Sea coast. It was blowing moderately northerly with temperatures as low as 4 degrees below freezing.

Frost and ice will be upon us again this morning, Friday, and it will be an afternoon before it warms slightly, between 1 and 3 degrees above freezing.

Occasional winter sunshine but widespread winter outbreaks – particularly in northern Connacht, Ulster and possibly the Leinster coast. It will be a light north wind but will strengthen the southeast coast at the start of the day.

With the fall of tomorrow night it will freeze heavily under clear skies but there will always be occasional patches of frost fog. The temperature can be as low as seven degrees below freezing and cause roads to freeze as a result.

If we live, we will have a beautiful sunny day on Saturday with the temperature rising to five degrees. There may be occasional showers of rain with the fall of night although it will still freeze inland.

