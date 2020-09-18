Ocean warming detectable by earthquake seismic waves: a new science

Global warming is changing the climate of the entire planet. One of the ecosystems most affected by overheating is undoubtedly the marine one: oceans and seas are heavily affected by the effects of change. A new science could study the thermal variations of the waters even at great depths, and over great distances.

The more detailed measurements of the temperature variations of the oceans are often referred to the surface ones, where it is possible to install probes or floats capable of transmitting data without stopping, but as analyzing changes on a deeper level? What happens in the deep sea? It is not easy to obtain data in those areas, as – as you can imagine – the environment is prohibitive and above all it would be necessary to map a large area to get useful data.

Wenbo Wu – a seismologist from Caltech (California Institute of Technology) – along with some of his colleagues, may have found a practical and safe method to obtain the necessary data: use seismic waves produced by earthquakes, analyzing the speed of propagation through fluids.

In general, if the water is warmer then it allows any type of wave to propagate faster. With this basic concept in mind, Californian seismologists analyzed the seismic waves of earthquakes produced from 2005 to 2016 in theIndian Ocean (a place with high seismic activity). Once the measurements were obtained, they compared them to sensitive data already in their possession and found that the two analyzes were extremely similar: the rise in water temperatures corresponded to 0.044 ° C per decade.

The new technique was named Oceanic Seismic Thermometry, and it proves quite promising. Its only “drawback” is that it analyzes extremely small data, so it needs measurements over huge distances to be able to give a meaningful response. Professor Wu pointed out that for now it was just a test: now that the technique seems to work, it will be possible to move on to a more in-depth analysis and record the rise in ocean temperatures of almost all oceans.

The new study “it is truly opening up new horizons“, he claims Frederik Simons, a geophysicist at Princeton University, who commented on the research: “they have really come up with a good way to spot slow and even minimal temporal changes“.

A similar idea was launched already in 1979, and involved the use of man-made artificial waves. The environmental societies however, they objected, as they believed it was too “harmful” to marine creatures. Although it was found that the artificial waves would in no way bother the animals (as they would be much weaker than any natural wave caused by volcanoes, colliding icebergs, or whatever), the idea didn’t work.

The new study published in Science, on the other hand, has no reason to be boycotted, and we hope it will soon prove useful in helping us to better understand the impact we are having on our planet.

Unfortunately it is well known that we are not treating the earth properly: in a decade we have not achieved even one goal to protect the environment.