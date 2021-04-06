Octoplus, the smart and portable ‘backup’ unit that saves your work every day

- Advertisement -

It is true that when we want to save important information on a hard drive, we need a computer nearby. Either to act as an intermediary between a mobile device, or to do so with the cloud, where we usually have a pass-through copy before saving it to its final destination. Even though The easiest thing to do is to put aside all that mess of cables and have a dedicated gadget.

Octoplus: Professional Backup & Transcode Solution. Dispersive

That’s what the guys from Dispersive thought, that have created Octoplus, a curious backup system that has a double hard disk to make exact copies and have a backup in case of problems, and that we can take everywhere without fear that we may lose something on the way back home or to the office. What’s more, while we walk down the street, he works for us.

Focused on multimedia files

In any case, of the huge amount of information that we can store on a daily basis, the most sensitive is the one that has to do with photos or videos. In the case of the former not so much but in the case of the latter, Its weight in megabytes, and gigabytes, is so high that it is advisable to carry one of these devices like the Octoplus: it not only allows us to store everything we record, but also to take advantage of the time we are away to render it.

Octoplus works thanks to the possibility of double SSD storage that works in RAID 1 mode and that allows us to always have a backup unit in case of problems. In addition, it has a good number of USB connectors, to directly connect cameras or devices from which to make backups. Once in its memory, Octoplus allows us to transcode those files in a process that can save us hours waiting when we get back to the work computer.

The copies are also checked for errors, thanks to a hash algorithm of BLAKE2 Checksum Integration that guarantees that there are no files that can be corrupted compared to the original. And if that was not enough, When working with SSD disks (4TB consumption), it reaches blazing speeds that shorten the transfer time: up to 2,100MB per second, which means that in one minute we can make backup copies of 128GB. As if that were not enough, the SD UHS-II card reader allows us to record at 312MB per second. You have it available in the crowdfunding phase through Indiegogo, at a price of 410 euros and with an estimated shipping date for the month of December of this same year.

