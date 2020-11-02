Octopuses taste food with their arms

Harvard: The octopus, a strange creature from the sea, has been revealed to sense its prey or food by licking its prey with its eight arms, thus avoiding eating poisonous food.

Scientists say that in this way, the arms of some octopuses act like tongues and make them taste food by licking food. On the inside of their arms are soft raised scissors that act as adhesives. They contain large amounts of nerve cells. On the one hand, they themselves make the creature aware and on the other hand, tell them whether food is good for them or harmful and toxic.

Nicholas Bellono of Harvard University says octopuses hunt without being seen and catch prey by putting their arms inside rocks or holes. Nicholas and his research colleagues have examined the California two-spot octopus under a microscopic and molecular level. Some of them help in touching the underwater scrubs and some of them help in tasting the food. The nerve endings of these cells eventually lead to the system of thinking and feeling.

Then the process of electrophysiology was reviewed and different types of tastes and smells were added to them. Octopuses even reacted to the bitter aqueous compound chloroquine.

We know that many marine animals, including octopuses, have underwater sniffing organs. But now it turns out that the octopus also tastes its prey from the inside of its beak. At first it was thought that a tongue-like organ in his mouth, the radiola, did this, but a closer look revealed that the radiola does not know the taste, but helps to break down the food while the teeth work.

Experts now believe that octopuses feel their food through scars inside their arms.