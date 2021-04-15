Oculus already allows developers to offer subscriptions in their apps and games

- Advertisement -

Oculus, Facebook’s Virtual Reality platform, begins to open the doors for developers to offer exclusive functions and content in their applications and games through subscription modalities from the Oculus Store, thus adding to the integrated purchases (single payments) in the application or game and the management of the subscriptions independently existing to date.

According to the platform, FitXR, Rec Room, Tribe XR, TRIPP, vSpatial and VZfit will be the first titles to offer exclusive content for subscribers who especially use the Quest platform.



In some cases, it will be optional for users, while in others, mandatory

From Oculus they clarify that subscriptions will differ based on titles, where in some cases it will be necessary to have subscriptions to access the service, while in others it may be optional for those who wish to access the content and exclusive additional functions.

Thinking of Those who already have titles that are now offered under the subscription mode, will maintain access to all their content, although they will be able to access the new content, tools and functions premium that are coming through the corresponding subscriptions instead of the free updates.

And for those who want to test apps and games before shelling out money for them, subscription-based titles may also offer the ability to be tried for free for a limited period of time.

Those who are already in an active subscription on which they do not wish to continue, may also cancel it at any time before the next billing period arrives.

With this commercial opening, Oculus begins to support subscription-based business models in its app store, allowing access to content and functions through monthly and / or annual subscriptions.

As The Verge has learned, the approval procedure for applications and games with subscriptions will be similar to the one already being carried out in applications and games that are already offering integrated purchases and add-ons.

In this way, developers will have new ways to monetize their applications and games that they launch and update within the Oculus ecosystem of devices, serving as a catalyst to bring more news to users of their respective titles in the field of virtual reality.

Oculus explains in more detail the specific changes that are taking place in the first titles, mentioned above, with the arrival of subscription capabilities.

More information: Oculus