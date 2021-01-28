Tech News

Oculus Quest 2 already has an heir, word of Mark Zuckerberg

By Brian Adam
0
0
Oculus Quest 2 already has an heir, word of Mark Zuckerberg
Oculus Quest 2 Already Has An Heir, Word Of Mark

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Oculus Quest 2 already has an heir, word of Mark Zuckerberg

After a first taste of Facebook Reality Labs plans for 2021, important new information begins to leak about the development of a new VR headset. The source in this case would be Mark Zuckerberg himself who, during the January earnings report, would have addressed the subject by putting the Quest 2 in the foreground.

That Oculus Quest 2 was a huge success is now clear to everyone. Numbers in hand, the second VR viewer stand alone Oculus has quintupled the pre-orders of the first model, also thanks to the distancing due to the pandemic from Covid-19.

Speaking to investors, the Facebook CEO reportedly stated that “sWe are also working on new hardware, which will adapt to the same platform, so the content that works on Quest 2 should be compatible with future versions, so as to build a larger base around the virtual reality headsets we have.“.

Looking back, the Quest 2 launched in October 2020, a year and a half after the first model. For this reason it would be reasonable to expect to see on the shelves a hypothetical Oculus Quest 3 as early as early 2022.

The second-generation Oculus Quest received a very warm welcome, but for Zuckerberg the threshold to enter the mainstream, according to him, fixed at 10 million units, has not yet been exceeded.

Recall that the Oculus Quest 2 has introduced a number of important changes compared to the first model, including a higher resolution, the refresh rate at 90 Hz and a dedicated Qualcomm SoC, with extremely similar performance to the Snapdragon 865.

Waiting for more news about it, we leave you with our review on the Oculus Quest 2.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps Reviews

Whatsapp focuses on security and privacy: interesting news coming soon

Brian Adam - 0
While more and more users are leaving Whatsapp for platforms such as Telegram and Signal, Mark Zuckerberg's application is ready to enrich itself with...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp Web increases your security: to start a new session you need to unlock with your fingerprint

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp starts a new security system that prevents the start of a new session on the web or in the application for...
Read more
Gaming

IKEA: photos of the first line of Asus ROG gaming products on the web

Brian Adam - 0
The partnership between IKEA and Asus ROG announced in September 2020 has finally borne its first fruits. The first line of products born...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©