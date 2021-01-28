Oculus Quest 2 already has an heir, word of Mark Zuckerberg

- Advertisement -

After a first taste of Facebook Reality Labs plans for 2021, important new information begins to leak about the development of a new VR headset. The source in this case would be Mark Zuckerberg himself who, during the January earnings report, would have addressed the subject by putting the Quest 2 in the foreground.

That Oculus Quest 2 was a huge success is now clear to everyone. Numbers in hand, the second VR viewer stand alone Oculus has quintupled the pre-orders of the first model, also thanks to the distancing due to the pandemic from Covid-19.

Speaking to investors, the Facebook CEO reportedly stated that “sWe are also working on new hardware, which will adapt to the same platform, so the content that works on Quest 2 should be compatible with future versions, so as to build a larger base around the virtual reality headsets we have.“.

Looking back, the Quest 2 launched in October 2020, a year and a half after the first model. For this reason it would be reasonable to expect to see on the shelves a hypothetical Oculus Quest 3 as early as early 2022.

The second-generation Oculus Quest received a very warm welcome, but for Zuckerberg the threshold to enter the mainstream, according to him, fixed at 10 million units, has not yet been exceeded.

Recall that the Oculus Quest 2 has introduced a number of important changes compared to the first model, including a higher resolution, the refresh rate at 90 Hz and a dedicated Qualcomm SoC, with extremely similar performance to the Snapdragon 865.

Waiting for more news about it, we leave you with our review on the Oculus Quest 2.