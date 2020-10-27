Oddworld Abe’s Oddysee New n Tasty Review: Abe on Nintendo Switch

Writing about Abe’s Oddysee – New’n’Tasty! it is always an immense pleasure. This is because it is one of the most shining examples of what it means to do a state of the art remake, moreover centered on a video game, the primeval Oddworld, which is an integral part of the history of the first PlayStation. Seventeen years have passed between the release of the original game (1997) to that of his “tasty“makeover; yet, thanks to the efforts of the Oddworld Inhabitants team, when in 2014 we grabbed the new generation controllers, little or nothing seemed to have changed since, still beardless, we spent the afternoons escorting the frail Mudokon protagonist beyond the lethal obstacles of the slaughterhouses Hernia (recovered our first review of Oddworld Abe’s Oddysee New’n’Tasty). A work of pure and very fine prestidigitation, since the title, at the same time, was proposed as a full-blown restart, above all in aesthetic terms, but to a small extent also narrative and playful.

New’n’Tasty! has made the rounds of almost all existing gaming systems, living room and beyond. Until yesterday an edition for Nintendo Switch was still missing, being the youngest console among those currently available on the square. Problem solved: from today even those who own the Kyoto hybrid will be able to experience the short but intense odyssey of Abe, a fearless and “petulant” alien. As long as you are willing to accept some – unbearable – compromise.

The great escape

Before getting to the heart of the matter, that is to define the value of the new port, it is necessary to spend a few words on New’n’Tasty! in and of itself, a production that we do not struggle to define daring.

In fact, it is no secret that Abe’s Oddysee for PSX, at the time of its debut, did not explode particularly from a commercial point of view, so much so that Lorne Lanning’s initial project – its creator – to make a pentalogy based on Oddworld universe has taken a very different turn over the years, ultimately remaining unfinished. Then add that the gameplay is typical of the so-called cinematic platform (side scrolling, hyper-calibrated actions, puzzle solving, narration and impact staging), one of those subgenres sadly out of fashion, except from time to time, especially in the indie field. A type of games, moreover, which makes rough and stubborn difficulty one of its trademarks, thus placing itself in substantial contrast with today’s videogame orientations. In short, proposing a product of this style has represented a good bet, evidently won both on the sales side – otherwise the announcement of Oddworld Soulstorm would not be explained – and on the qualitative front, what, on balance, most interests us fans.

Abe’s Oddysee formula is well known, e New’n’Tasty! in no way betrays its essence. Impersonating Abe, only aware that his entire race risks being used as the basis for the recipe for a new popsicle, the user has the task of slipping beyond the controls of his monstrous tormentors in search of freedom, possibly helping as many as possible. Mudokon among the two hundred and ninety-nine he might encounter in and beyond the rooms of the Glukkon factories.

Fragile as crystal, our must be careful not to get caught, on pain of a sudden and violent death. This means knowing how to make the most of his few talents according to each specific eventuality: in front of dozing Sligs, it will be appropriate to advance silently, on tiptoe; with ravenous Slogs at his heels, it will be better to run madly towards the first ledge to cling to.

Abe is also capable of whistling, activating and extinguishing traps as well as picking up and throwing small objects, all actions that play the game. various environmental puzzles scattered throughout the progression. Above all, the brave extraterrestrial has the ability to enter a sort of mystical trance that, from a safe distance, allows him to take possession of the body of certain antagonists, so that he can maneuver them like puppets, even making them explode into a thousand shreds.

The escape from the industrial complex will then trigger further dynamics – impossible not to mention the restless rides on the Elum saddle -, all aimed at supporting an advancement that always proves to be stimulating, creative and wrapped in an inimitable atmosphere, but also brutally uncompromising pad in hand. As we mentioned, the very high challenge rate is among the elements that immediately resurface remembering the Oddworld: 32-bit Abe’s Oddysee, an experience in which every badly calculated jump or hasty move cost the gamer the obligation to try again, even at the expense of some progress achieved with sweat and effort.

New’n’Tasty! makes here and there some tweaks to make the company a little less bristly: among other things, it renounces the original “checkered” level design in favor of a mobile camera, reinforces the checkpoint system with an option for quick save, eliminates the constraint of giving orders to one Mudokon at a time. Nothing that dampens that much anyway a difficulty that remains proudly of other times, to the delight of all longtime fans.

Hybrid Odyssey

What is most impressive about Oddworld: New’n’Tasty !, today as at the time of release, is undoubtedly its being an artistically superfine restyling.

Entrusted to the developer Just Add Water, the modernization intervention involves not only a new modeling of the cast of characters, but also the reconstruction, coloring and lighting of all the settings that Abe is forced to go through. The result is a 2.5D platformer that as at a glance has little to envy to many first works, remakes whose pride is certainly represented by the numerous, splendid scenographic solutions and found parallaxes.

Now: of all this, what remains intact in the reissue of New’n’Tasty! for Nintendo Switch? Because if it is true that the source material does not change one iota, the same cannot be said about the bare and raw technical side, treated differently than what was seen on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The first evidence concerns a decrease in terms of resolution, which unfortunately does not reach Full HD of the two aforementioned versions neither with the console in television mode, nor in “undocked“The question is clear above all by looking at the various cut scenes, the quality of which has been clearly reduced.

Speaking of performance, the port forgoes the fluidity of the other current-gen incarnations for a more restrained framerate, stuck at 30 fps, on the other hand, more stable if compared with that of the counterparts on Sony and Microsoft systems. On the other hand the New’n’Tasty! for Switch – like all conversions for this platform, after all – it has the enormous plus of portability, something that is increasingly difficult to do without, especially when applied to experiences of this type.