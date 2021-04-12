Oddworld Soulstorm Review: Abe’s Return to PS5, Free on PS Plus

- Advertisement -

There is no peace for the poor Mudokon: Even years after their debut on PlayStation One, they continue to be mercilessly enslaved, forced to suffer the most terrifying oppressions of the Glukkon. Fortunately, today as yesterday, they always have the brave Abe on their side, who never loses heart and who, even in the face of frequent failures and countless losses, persists in trying to save them all. And we gamers are no less. After remarkable New’n’Tasty, which in fact appeared as a reboot (if you want to learn more, at this link you can find the review of Oddworld New’n’Tasty), our heroic Mudokon starts the adventure again with Oddworld Soulstorm, a direct sequel that – reinterpreting Abe’s Exoddus in an integral way – asks us again to give all our patience. Because – trust me – getting out of this odyssey alive, and unlocking all the available endings will be a decidedly complex undertaking.

Before continuing with our review, we remind you that the game is available for all subscribers to the PlayStation Plus service in April: if you want to arrive prepared for Abe’s journey, we also suggest you take a look at our Oddworld Soulstorm guide.

Mudokons don’t have to die!

As we pointed out at the beginning, Soulstorm – also made by the Oddworld Inhabitants team – picks up where the previous adventure ended.

Although, after so many efforts in escaping from the RaptureFarm, the Mudokons have been rescued, unfortunately the idyll lasts just as long as a drink: the persecutors are in fact again on the trail of the fearful creatures, and the savior Abe belongs to the ominous task of protecting his species once again. Start like this a long and dangerous exodus, sufficiently captivating not only for the more mature and dark tones of which the narration is brushed, but also for the optimal use of the intermission scenes, capable of telling a story, as usual, steeped in grotesque cruelty. The quality of the CGI maximizes the expressiveness of the characters and leads us to a conclusion that can take 4 different forms (here you will find a guide to unlock all the Oddworld Soulstorm endings). The variations will depend on the number of Mudokon to which we have saved the skin within the 15 levels (+2 extra) that make up the experience: given the extent of the individual stages and the large number of creatures to protect, Soulstorm will keep you busy for a long time, for an adventure that – depending on your skill, tenacity and desire for completeness – can last from 10 to 20 hours.

Too bad that the urge to sweat the proverbial seven shirts to avoid extermination and save most of the Mudokons, so as to obtain the best ending, is somewhat dampened by a gameplay that is excessively linked to dynamics “trial & error“which, at times, suffer the repercussions of a woodiness of the past.

A gameplay with some edges

That the Abe saga has always relied on a rather ferocious difficulty is a fact, and Soulstorm he proudly inherits this feature, but forgets to sufficiently modernize some playful styles to make progress less frustrating.

It cannot be denied that the satisfaction of reaching the end of the level with the least possible losses still remains the flame that moves our heroic deeds, yet in some moments the woodiness of the gameplay dynamics, a legacy of a too distant past, ends up weakening the enthusiasm. Although equipped with the double jump, a mechanic designed to facilitate the platform sections, Abe does not always climb as he should on the surfaces, and collision problems inevitably reflect on the success of the advancement, crippling the pleasantness of the gameplay. Soulstorm’s weak point lies not in its complexity, but in its degree of contrived challenge, linked more to the faults of game design than to the uncertainties of the player. The questionable responsiveness of the controls moves hand in hand with a limping responsiveness of the Mudokons, who are sometimes not awake enough to follow our directions on the fly, resulting in deadly exposure to enemy shots. And precisely the opponents, in some situations, show the side to rather annoying patterns, remaining paralyzed even for a few minutes in a single position, so as to prevent us from continuing. In short, one gets the impression that Soulstorm does everything to put a spoke in the wheel, but without playing his cards fully honestly.

In the phases where a large number of opponents are massed on the screen, with Mudokon annexes to carry with us, chaos takes over and the reading of the action becomes less crystalline, thus increasing the irritating impact of the trial and error. Nevertheless, net of the obvious limits, Soulstorm is a product with substantial potential that, when he manages to express himself properly, offers moments of great satisfaction.

The level design structure, quite rich in secret streets and areas, suggests a careful and reasoned exploration, encouraging us to proceed with absolute caution and to adopt a well-thought-out style of play: look for the best strategies to circumvent obstacles and enemies, minimizing losses and sipping resources, it can prove electrifying, moving hand in hand with a constant and continuous tension. Thanks to new crafting system, which leads us to probe every nook and cranny of the internships in search of the necessary resources, we will be able to find ever new ways to avoid threats: the song of Abe, which allows you to possess enemies, is accompanied by the use of mines, flammable bottles, rubber balls and so on, the combination of which can lead to results that are as effective as they are funny disastrous.

Fortunately, the composition of the less linear levels does everything to enhance the player’s perseverance and, despite some qualitative downturns, offers a fair variety of approach. Soulstorm shows itself at its best once the user has internalized the play mechanisms, turned a blind eye to the technical stumbles and assimilated the rules of level design: here after a few failed attempts the desire to beat his own records, to save that Mudokon left too far behind, complete the level as quickly as possible and with a higher degree of morality. Soulstorm’s replayability is its winning weapon, the element that considerably increases longevity and encourages us to complete all the objectives of a single stage. For example, if during the first game we choose to sacrifice a partner, bent by frustration, in the second attempt we will be more likely to overcome the pitfalls of a world as absurd as it is evil. In some cases it is enough to hide with the right timing in a locker to save your life, or to use the correct gadget to not alert the other guards: therefore you need a lot of patience, awareness of the weapons available and the desire to overcome yourself.

An evil, but suggestive world

Just like in 1997, the year the first chapter was released, the “strange world” designed by the Oddworld Inhabitants team remains full of a surreal, humorous and evil charm. Soulstorm exploits an artistic direction born of an inspiration perhaps less successful than New’n’Tasty, but still convincing at the right point: the darker tones and at times even “desperate” never take precedence over a light-hearted look, which lightens the macabre extent of the massacres we will witness.

Visual quality on PlayStation 5 alternates evocative sequences with coarser situations, with bare textures and rough animations. The audiovisual sector is then framed by a successful dubbing in English only, with an Italian translation of the subtitles that has some typos too many. Finally, we were not particularly surprised, on PS5, neither by the loading times, not really fast, nor by the implementation of the DualSense features, mostly imperceptible: considering the variety of scenarios and gadgets supplied, this is a small opportunity. wasted.