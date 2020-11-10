Of the myths and legends of spending hours in front of the computer there are few to be believed

Autumn is back and obligations at work, university, colleges and institutes return. They inevitably return eight, ten or twelve hours a day sitting in front of the computer.

For a long time, WHO has been warning that sedentary lifestyle is already one of the new pandemics of the century. And this, together with the intensive (and sometimes problematic) use of new technologies, means that there is a great social concern for spending a lot of time in front of the computer. But to what extent should we worry? Is going to the office really a risky activity? Let’s see what science tells us

Sitting is killing you

A couple of years ago, infographics such as “Why Sitting Is Killing You” became very popular, articles titled “Sitting is the new tobacco”, and generally a lot of rather alarming ‘sitting’ information.

Not without some reason, really. The first idea that usually comes to mind is the ‘economy class syndrome’, but beyond that there are quite a few studies (Ekblom-Bak, 2010 or Patel, 2010) on the problems of sitting all day. Problems that, despite the alarming figures proposed by some, become serious only if combined with sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle habits.

No, sitting is not killing you, a lot.

Only physical inactivity is the fourth most important risk factor for mortality worldwide and causes 6% of all deaths. Is or are 3,200,000 annual deaths from poor physical activity and it constitutes the main cause in 21% -25% of breast and colon cancers, 27% of diabetes cases and up to 30% of ischemic heart disease.

The ‘sitting for a long time’ is really just a habit that makes it difficult for us to get out of the trap of sedentary life. Nothing else. As van Uffelen (2010) says in the most important systematic review to date “Limited evidence has been found to support a positive relationship between occupational sitting and health risks. The heterogeneity of the study designs, their measures and their conclusions make it difficult to draw conclusions final at this time“.

The key, like everything in health, is balance and moderation. In the same way that sitting ‘occupationally’ is not dangerous if we lead a healthy life, we exercise and eat a balanced diet; It also doesn’t hurt to work standing up from time to time. Simple things like walking for 20 minutes every day reduce the risk of premature death by between 16 and 30%.

For the rest, I can add little to the great piece by Javi Pastor on the “standing desks” or tables for standing work that we published a few years ago.

Screens the number one enemy of … our eyes!

Filters have been on the market for a few years to reduce the blue light that the screens emit, but surely the launch of pret-a-porter glasses in large optical chains has ended up popularizing the idea.

It’s not crazy, as early as 1978, Mainster realized that lenses (in this case intraocular lenses) could be used to filter out spectrum bands that were harmful to the retina. Today, thirty-many years later, all intraocular lenses have built-in ultraviolet filters.

The question is whether ‘blue light’ is dangerous and is it worth creating filters for it. This (be it artificial or natural) has two great ‘consequences’, one in the long term and the other in the short term.

In the long term, the relationship between exposure to blue light and the development of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the progressive loss of central vision and visual acuity that makes it difficult, for example, has been discussed for the last decade. read or thread needles. Sparrow, Nakanishi and Parish (2000) related blue light to the initiation of mechanisms of apoptosis (programmed death) cells on the retinal pigment epithelium. Since then, although we can find studies that see the relationship between DMAE and blue light clear (Taylor and colleagues, 1992 or Cruickshanks and colleagues, 2001) and others that do not see it as clear (Darzins and colleagues, 1997 or McCarty and colleagues, 2001); we have some clinical evidence in cataract operated patients that suggests that this relationship is clear (Pollack, 1996 or Wang, 2003).

However, unfortunately for opticians and lens manufacturers, the lens filters this type of light well and even improves with age, when the eyes gradually take on a certain yellow hue. We will need years to understand the matter better, but in principle in healthy eyes there does not seem to be much to worry about.

Unfortunately for opticians and lens manufacturers, the lens filters this type of light well.

The short-term consequences may be more interesting. In 2003, Steven Lockley, a neuroscientist at Harvard University, discovered that exposure to blue light had effects on melatonin synthesis – the “sleep hormone”.

This has positive consequences and is recommended for use in schools, hospitals and even while driving. But it also has its downside: it can cause us insomnia and, once put, it can cause us a mismatch that, speaking in silver, leaves us wrecked.

Does the computer make us dumber?

This is one of the great scientific, medical and even philosophical issues of these years: the possibility that the use of the Internet (and the computer, by extension) is affecting us cognitively and emotionally. Just a year ago, Michael Harris asked Slate to give him back his attention span.

The fundamental idea is that both changes of rhythm and context like the continuous shots of information have an impact on our concentration. This impact would cause individual differences because the logical thing is that it affects some more than others and for some tasks more than others. So we would not only be talking about an individual attention problem, but also about a possible new social inequality gap.

Nor is it a bizarre idea. We know that the attentional load changes when working with links, but personally I think the serious problem is training. Generally speaking, attention, like any other human competence, is something that is trained and developed. We cannot pretend to run ‘mindful marathons’ if we are not prepared for it. And of course, the fact that we were years ago does not mean that today we have to be as well.

We cannot pretend to run ‘mindful marathons’ if we are not prepared for it

At present, there is a very important social and work pressure that makes many people have to dedicate a lot of time to a series of activities related to new technologies and the internet that require certain attentional capacities (focus quickly and briefly, read cross-sectional , change themes or contextualize without problems). What happens is that that same pressure makes us neglect other different facets: classic attention skills, such as reading Madame Bovary in one sitting.

The problem, then, is one of personal training and not of a social decay caused by the computer. The Internet neither causes addiction nor crushes the “neural centers of attention of the brain”. So if what we want is to regain our ability to concentrate, our ‘melancholic’ enthusiasm should be tempered, stop complaining about the computer and seriously consider that just what happens is that we are somewhat deep. Psychologically speaking.

Can I buy a cactus to avoid radiation?

I had a cactus named Jimmy. I bought it many years ago when, in a computer store, they convinced me that radiation was dangerous and Jimmy would protect me from it.

Needless to say, I was ripped off. We have already mentioned that the “electromagnetic waves or radiation” emitted by computers, mobile phones and, in general, all consumer electronic devices they are not dangerous. But is it true that cacti, under that appearance of stolid simplicity, are beasts that devour waves and radiation?

Poor cacti, no one thinks they could have Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity too.

As Mario Herrero explained to América Valenzuela “all radiation that hits it will be absorbed … but the same happens with veal, for example, and all