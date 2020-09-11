Latest news

Offer of a third level course received from CAO by 54,000 candidates

By Brian Adam
0
0
Offer of a third level course received from CAO by 54,000 candidates
Offer Of A Third Level Course Received From Cao By

Must Read

Tech News

Apple plans its future: we start talking about Tim Cook’s successor

Brian Adam - 0
While the attention of all users is directed towards the Apple event on September 15, the always well-informed Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has published...
Read more
Android

The design of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is filtered in detail

Brian Adam - 0
A few weeks ago, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, the long-awaited renewal of the Mi 9T Pro, which ended up convincing so...
Read more
Tech News

Vinyl sales exceed CDs in the US: first time in 34 years!

Brian Adam - 0
The return to vintage we talked about last year on these pages was not a passing trend. As announced by the Recording Industry...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

There is already a release date and prices for the new Xbox Series X and S

Brian Adam - 0
It was only a few hours ago when Microsoft decided to make public the few details that were missing to transcend its main...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Today is a big day for those young people who are keen to take courses in third level colleges with the first offers published by the CAO. The latest information shows that the number of points required for many courses has risen sharply this year

Offer of a third level course received from CAO by 54,000 candidates

The Central Admissions Office (CAO) has today offered a third-level course to nearly 54,000 people.

53,815 applicants have received offers in Round One of tenders, compared to 51,513 in 2019.

The number of places available in third level institutions has increased by 12% this year.

Just over half of those got their first choice from CAO.

According to the latest information, the number of points required for many courses has risen sharply this year. The increase in the grades awarded to Leaving Certificate students this year has meant that some courses require over 70 extra points compared to last year.

Applicants can view the offers on www.cao.ie now and then accepted. Applicants will also receive text and email, if they have opted out.

This year saw a slight increase in the number of people applying to CAO. 78,336 did so this year compared to 77,706 last year.

Candidates have until 3pm next Wednesday, 16 September, to accept that first offer or it will be withdrawn.

If you accept the choice you received today, that decision will not deter you if you succeed in getting your first choice in the next tender round, on 29 August.

The second round of tenders will appear on the CAO website from 10am on Wednesday 23 September.

Related Articles

Aircrafts

Boeing 747s still receive critical updates via floppy disks

Brian Adam - 0
He Boeing 747-400 aircraft, first introduced in 1988, continues to receive critical software updates via floppy disks 3.5 inch. The Registry reports that “Pen...
Read more
Car Tech

The Tesla Model 3 Hatchback could arrive as the cheapest EV

Brian Adam - 0
He Tesla Model 3 became perhaps the launch of vehicles most hyped in history modern. It promised a long range, loads of technology, and...
Read more
Latest news

Údarás na Gaeltachta received € 1.1 million for eight buildings and four plots of land

Brian Adam - 0
New information is available on the sale of Údarás na Gaeltachta property in Connemara over the last 10 years ...
Read more
Latest news

A ‘stronger’ language bill before the end of the year promised by the Minister for the Gaeltacht

Brian Adam - 0
Catherine Martin is 'looking forward' to her first official visit to the Gaeltacht soon ...
Read more
Latest news

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht to undertake his first Irish language interview since his appointment

Brian Adam - 0
Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers is on his first official visit to the Gaeltacht today ...
Read more
Latest news

‘Insult’ – answers in English from a government minister to Dáil questions in Irish

Brian Adam - 0
Sinn Féin's Irish language spokesperson Aengus Ó Snodaigh is to complain to the Ceann Comhairle na Dáil today about the news that he has...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©