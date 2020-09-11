Offer of a third level course received from CAO by 54,000 candidates

Today is a big day for those young people who are keen to take courses in third level colleges with the first offers published by the CAO. The latest information shows that the number of points required for many courses has risen sharply this year

The Central Admissions Office (CAO) has today offered a third-level course to nearly 54,000 people.

53,815 applicants have received offers in Round One of tenders, compared to 51,513 in 2019.

The number of places available in third level institutions has increased by 12% this year.

Just over half of those got their first choice from CAO.

According to the latest information, the number of points required for many courses has risen sharply this year. The increase in the grades awarded to Leaving Certificate students this year has meant that some courses require over 70 extra points compared to last year.

Applicants can view the offers on www.cao.ie now and then accepted. Applicants will also receive text and email, if they have opted out.

This year saw a slight increase in the number of people applying to CAO. 78,336 did so this year compared to 77,706 last year.

Candidates have until 3pm next Wednesday, 16 September, to accept that first offer or it will be withdrawn.

If you accept the choice you received today, that decision will not deter you if you succeed in getting your first choice in the next tender round, on 29 August.

The second round of tenders will appear on the CAO website from 10am on Wednesday 23 September.