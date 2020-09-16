Official Apple Watch Series 6: features, prices and details

During today’s “Time Flies” event, Apple made its official new Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Several steps forward have been made compared to the previous generation of the wearable of the Cupertino company.

Starting with the Always On display, he claims it has one 2.5 times higher maximum brightness compared to the previous generation. There is also an altimeter. For the occasion, Apple has introduced several new watchfaces. There is also a new strap called Solo Loop, which is silicone and comes in 7 colors. Also interesting is the Family Set Up function, which allows the smartwatch to be used even by those who do not have an iPhone, for example children. Through Apple Watch it is also possible to monitor the activities carried out by the little ones.

Among the most important innovations, we find the functionality SpO2, which is the monitoring of oxygen in the blood. The estimated measurement time is 15 seconds. This is a possibility that first arrives on an Apple smartwatch, despite being familiar to those who have used other brands’ wearables in the past. In any case, Apple is clearly aiming for some kind of accuracy. The operating system is watchOS 7, so there are all the news of the case.

Regarding availability and prices, the cost is set at $ 399 for the GPS version. The first shipments, at least for the USA, will start from 18 September 2020. In terms of colors, there are Blue, Black, Gold and, for the first time, Red. Series 3 now costs $ 199.

The official Italian prices have arrived: Apple Watch Series 6 starts at 439 euros with Sport Loop strap, but there are many configuration possibilities. Availability will start tomorrow, September 16, 2020.