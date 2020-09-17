Official Black Shark 3s: All About The New Gaming Smartphone

After the first information released in late July 2020, it Black Shark 3S gaming smartphone has been officially unveiled in China. It is a model that seems to focus heavily on the price and on some features dedicated to the world of video games.

In particular, according to what reported by GSMArena, among the main novelties compared to the “predecessor” Black Shark 3 there is a screen 6.67-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate (the previous model stopped at 90Hz) and touch sampling rate of 270Hz. The panel resolution is Full HD +, while the aspect ratio is 20: 9.

Analyzing the remaining part of the Black Shark 3S datasheet, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, an Adreno 650 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128 / 256GB of internal memory UFS 3.1, a triple rear camera from 64MP (f / 1.8) + 13MP (f / 2.25, ultra-wide, 120 degrees) + 5MP (f / 2.2, for depth of field), a 20MP front camera and a 4729 mAh battery with 65W fast charge support.

As regards, however, the software features, we find the possibility of creating macros, in order to automatically perform some actions, and that of start recording the gameplay using voice commands, at least in China.

Coming to the prices, in China Black Shark 3S is sold for 4000 yuan (about 486 euros at the current exchange rate) for the 12 / 128GB model, while the 12 / 256GB variant costs 4300 yuan (about 523 euros).