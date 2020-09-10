MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews

Official Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 in Italy: price and details

By Brian Adam
Official Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 in Italy: price and details
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Official Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 in Italy: price and details

Following the rumors related to the smartphone world, let’s go back to talking about Huawei because of thearrival in Italy of the MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 laptops, which rely heavily on lightness and 10th generation Intel Core processors.

We report below the Huawei press release, containing all the details of the case.

Press release: Milan, August 31, 2020 – Huawei, the world’s leading technology company, today unveils the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15. Designed for young professionals, the two latest additions to the Matebook family introduce a cross-platform experience that allows you to work seamlessly with multiple devices simultaneously, from a single screen.

In addition to the lightweight shell, HUAWEI FullView display, powerful performance, sleek and solid design, the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and D 15 come with a host of new smart features, including Huawei Share.

The entire Huawei PC range has always stood out for innovation in the user experience and with the new HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and D 15 we have optimized the interconnection and interoperability between devices to further enhance their performance. Elegance, style and power make the new Matebooks not only the perfect tools to improve your productivity, but also the ideal devices for both work and play“said Pier Giorgio Furcas, Deputy General Manager Huawei Italy CBG.

The market for ultra-thin notebooks is growing rapidly. To achieve the ultra-thin bezel on HUAWEI FullView displays, the company relied on its expertise in smartphone technology and system integration capabilities.

With a thickness of the lunettes in the upper and lateral part respectively of 4.8 and 5.3 mm, HUAWEI FullView offers a screen to body ratio of 84% in the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and 87% in the MateBook D 15 model.

The compact size HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and D 15 – 322.5mm x 214.8mm x 15.9mm and 357.8 × 229.9 × 16.9mm respectively – make them among the smallest 14- and 15-inch laptops and lightweight in the same price range to date, offering a very wide viewing experience for a compact laptop.

Under the ranti-reflective coating, 14 and 15 inch 16: 9 IPS screen supports Full HD (1920 × 1080) resolution and maximum opening angle of 178 degrees. The premium display fits to any content, be it a high-resolution image or a Blu-ray video. The screens of the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and D 15 are TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light output, allowing for better eye protection.

Younger users see in the PC not only a working tool, but also an entertainment platform. Equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor up to 4.9GHz, the new PCs of the HUAWEI Matebook family support NVIDIA GeForce MX 250 GPU which includes 2GB of high speed GDDR5 VRAM. Compared to integrated graphics, the new NVIDIA GPU is capable of handling image and video editing tasks at 3.5 times faster speed.

HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and D 15 also include a new version of HUAWEI Shark Fin Fan, a proprietary system that guarantees heat dispersion and high cooling performance, thanks to its particular fans with an innovative S-shape.The intelligent filtering technology monitors the temperature of the system and manages the fans in real time, attenuating their angle and ensuring silent operation. This dynamically optimizes the airflow to improve the cooling and performance of laptops.

HUAWEI MateBook packaging includes a portable 65W type-C adapter; The charger supports all Huawei smartphones and tablets equipped with a USB-C port and has overheating protection, which automatically stops the charging process when the temperature exceeds the safety threshold.

Endowed of 8GB of DDR4 memory dual-channel, HUAWEI MateBook D 14 and D 15 have enough memory to handle even the heaviest apps; the SSD is connected to the motherboard via the high speed PCIe interface. The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 can also be configured with an SSD or a combination of SSD and hard drive. Furthermore, for the most demanding users, Huawei offers the possibility to request additional storage space.

The dual antenna WLAN module effectively receives the signal for faster and more stable connection speed. In addition, the large selection of interfaces can support multiple I / O needs at the same time, including data transfer, peripheral connection and battery charging.

The latest additions to the HUAWEI MateBook D family introduce a new set of Huawei Share. The new features enable the multi-screen collaboration which allows users to drag and drop files from one device to another and view content saved on the smartphone directly on the laptop, for seamless collaboration between all devices and seamless access to apps and browsing.

Prices and availability in Italy

The new HUAWEI MateBook are available in Space Gray (HUAWEI MateBook D 14) and Mystic Silver (HUAWEI MateBook D 15) colors on the Huawei Store, at recommended retail price of 649 euros instead of 799 euros.

