Official MSI MEG Aegis Ti5: first gaming desktop computer with NVIDIA Ampere

Following the announcement of the new NVIDIA Ampere video cards, the announcement of the first gaming desktop computer to use them has arrived. More precisely, we refer to MSI MEG Aegis Ti5.

We report below the press release issued by MSI.

Press release:

MEG Aegis Ti5 is the world’s first gaming desktop to include NVIDIA Ampere graphics cards, available up to the GeForce RTX 3080 .

. The first gaming desktop in the world to have the Gaming Knob and the Human Machine Interface (HMI) design. It will help gamers better control their gaming desktop.

and the Human Machine Interface (HMI) design. It will help gamers better control their gaming desktop. The exclusive Silent Storm Cooling 4 technology allows you to have four different cooling areas (CPU, GPU, PSU and VRM), keeping the system cool even under the heaviest loads.

MSI, the leading gaming brand, is proud to announce the world’s first gaming desktop with the new series of NVIDIA Ampere graphics cards, the MEG Aegis Ti5. With its futuristic design and the most advanced hardware features in the world, it is simply a must have for all passionate gamers. The Intel Core i9-10900K processors and NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics cards present inside this beast allow for an incredibly smooth gaming experience with unprecedented detail. MSI’s unique Silent Storm Cooling 4 technology is capable of separating internal airflows into four different areas to optimize overall system cooling. WiFi 6 connectivity, 2.5G LAN and Thunderbolt 3 complete this little gaming beast.

MEG Aegis Ti5 is the first desktop to have a knob designed for the gaming world. Through the LED knob on the front of the desktop gamers will be able to quickly switch between different system settings and view system status. In addition, the knob also works as a game start button and, based on the selected game, is able to define the exclusive hardware profile for the characteristics of the game, optimizing what are the overall performance. You will even be able to select the desired performance, sound, lighting and other functions via MSI Dragon Center. Everything will be under control with a touch.

Silent Storm Cooling 4 is MSI’s unique heat dissipation technology. The Aegis Ti5 MEG not only divides the airflows of CPU and GPU but also of PSU and VRM, thanks to the design of the upside down internal motherboard. In addition to having better airflow conduction, the VRM area design features MSI’s exclusive Propeller FAN, further improving the internal temperature. All these features help MEG Aegis Ti5 get the best possible performance from the system.

MEG Aegis Ti5 first of all has the Thunderbolt 3 connectivity inside, capable of providing transmission speed up to 40Gb / s, 8 times faster than USB 3.2 Gen1 ports. The connectivity of MEG Aegis Ti5 including 2.5G LAN solutions, in addition to the WiFi 6 module with transmission rates up to 2.4G. No further problems when it comes to connectivity and game downloads.

Faced with the current nature of today’s games, players often find themselves communicating with each other through voice software such as Discord and the like. When interference from ambient noise occurs it can thus be frustrating, both for the person concerned and for fellow players. The MEG Aegis Ti5 aims to tackle this problem with the exclusive MSI Sound Tune technology: thanks to the AI ​​technology it is possible to further filter what is the external ambient sound, reducing the background noise of other players and providing a clearer and more incisive communication too. during the most hard-fought game sessions.

MEG Aegis Ti5 will be available in different configurations and exclusively on the MSI Store starting from October 2020. Prices to be confirmed.