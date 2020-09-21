Official: OnePlus 8T will be officially launched on October 14th

After weeks of rumors and rumors, OnePlus has finally confirmed that the new OnePlus 8T will be officially launched on October 14th during an event broadcasted in streaming on its official channels, and which can also be followed through the player present at the opening.

Contrary to what is assumed, however, OnePlus 8T is not expected to feature a Pro variant. In fact, during the conference the Chinese company will in all likelihood present only a standard model.

The claim of the event is “Ultra Stops at Nothing“, which however does not provide any kind of indication on the key elements of the technical data sheet.

However, rumors speak of a 120Hz refresh rate display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset and a hole for the front camera similar to what we have seen at work on the Samsung Galaxy. In addition, there is also talk of a 68W recharge, while at the software level there will be OxyGen OS 11.

“With the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we will once again raise the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience, thanks to some new features that we are excited to introduce for the first time in a OnePlus device. I am confident that the OnePlus 8T will once again exceed expectations and deliver an unprecedented experience” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said.

OnePlus 8T was recently glimpsed on OnePlus India, demonstrating the upcoming launch.