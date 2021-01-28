Official Plex Arcade: Retrogaming streaming service with Atari

- Advertisement -

After bringing 80 free TV channels to Italy, the Plex streaming service has now decided to wink to gamers, more precisely to retrogaming lovers. The newcomer is called Plex Arcade.

According to what was reported by ArsTechnica and SlashGear, the well-known streaming service, known mainly for films and TV series, has launched a subscription plan that allows access to a catalog of over 20 Atari games originally released for cabinets and consoles. Obviously, the whole thing is in collaboration with Atari. The titles are played in streaming: a computer is required. The Plex server is compatible with both Windows and macOS.

Below the complete catalog of Plex Arcade at launch (also reported by TechCrunch, you can find it on the official portal): 3D Tic-Tac-Toe, Adventure, Alien Brigade, Aquaventure, Asteroids, Avalanche, Basketbrawl, Centipede, Combat, Dark Chambers, Desert Falcon, Fatal Run, Food Fight (Charley Chuck’s), Gravitar, Haunted House, Human Cannonball, Lunar Battle, Lunar Lander, Major Havoc, Millipede, Missile Command, Motor Psycho, Ninja Golf, Outlaw, Planet Smashers, Radar Lock, Sky Diver, Sky Raider, Solaris and Super Breakout.

For the rest, the service guarantees the user the possibility of add emulators and ROMs. According to what can be read on the official Plex portal, the compatible platforms are Arcade, Atari (2600, 5200, 7800), Sega (Genesis, Game Gear, Master System, 32X) and Nintendo (NES, Super NES, N64, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance).

The Plex client it can instead be used via Amazon Fire TV, Android (mobile), Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, macOS (no controller support), Plex Web App (Chrome or Chromium browser only) and Windows (controller support missing). In short, there are various platforms and some support the use of the controller.

The Plex Arcade service costs $ 4.99 per month, while for existing Plex Pass subscribers the price is 2.49 euros per month. Either way, one is available 7 day free trial, accessible through the official portal of the service. By combining Plex Arcade with what Plex already offers, the final result could be interesting for a certain type of user.