Official Redmagic 5s In Europe: Price, Availability And Data Sheet

Following the photos we published some time ago, today 26 August 2020 we can finally provide you with more details about the RedMagic 5S gaming smartphone, which we have been testing for just over a week.

It is therefore still too early to sum up the device, also considering that there may be software updates in the coming days, given that the smartphone will arrive on the market in the Global version on September 2, 2020. The shipments obviously also involve Italy. Meantime, pre-orders will start today 26 August 2020 on the official website of RedMagic.

Prices for Europe are set at 579 euros for the Sonic Silver variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory and 649 euros for the 12 / 256GB Pulse model we are testing. There is also a 10 euro discount for those who subscribe to the newsletter. Coming to the data sheet, we find a 6.65-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, an Adreno 650 GPU, 8 / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128 / 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory, a triple rear camera of 64MP (Sony IMX686) + 8MP (ultra-wide, 120 degrees) + 2MP (for macros) and a 4500mAh battery with support to fast charging. Also present are the back triggers, 5G support and various other gaming features. There is no shortage of USB Type-C 3.0 port, 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

For the rest, the accessory that you can see in the photos is theIce Dock, dock with external fan and additional admissions which is sold separately at a price of 44.90 euros. Of course, we’ll cover everything in detail at the time of review.

Small gem: also following our analysis of a previous model, the company is proceeding with the translation of its software customization Red Magic OS, based on Android 10, in Italian. For the moment this is not a complete translation and there are several inaccuracies, but at least the software is becoming more and more in our language and we hope that in the future the company will accept our suggestion more completely.

At the bottom of the news you will find the 3D visualization of RedMagic 5S. This is the latest feature we launched on Everyeye, allowing you to take a 360-degree look at the smartphones we test. For more photos of the device, we refer you to the card dedicated to RedMagic 5S.