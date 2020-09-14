Official Samsung Galaxy M51 in Italy: price and specifications, 7000 mAh

Following the announcement of the Italian price of Samsung Galaxy M31s, the South Korean company has made official theI arrive in Italy of another smartphone belonging to this range, namely Samsung Galaxy M51. As you can imagine, there is a lot of focus on the battery, since we find a 7000 mAh unit.

The confirmation of the arrival of the smartphone in our country came directly through the local version of the official Samsung website. From this last portal we also learn the price for Italy, set at 389 euros. The colors available for purchase are Black and White.

As for the Samsung Galaxy M51 spec sheet, we find a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and hole for the camera positioned in the top center, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor operating at the maximum frequency of 2.2 GHz, an Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD up to 512GB), a quad camera from 64MP (f / 1.8) + 12MP (f / 2.2, wide angle, 123 degrees) + 5MP (f / 2.4 , for macros) + 5MP (f / 2.4, for depth of field), a 32MP (f / 2.2) front camera and a 7000 mAh battery with 25W charging support.

There is no shortage of triple slots, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, audio jack for 3.5 mm headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac. There is also the fingerprint sensor placed sideways.