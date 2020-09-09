Tech NewsAppsEntertainment

Offline music for free Spotify users? It’s closer than you think

By Brian Adam
It is one of those functions that when it came to Spotify premium subscriptions, many did not value it in its fair measure, total, ¿why would we need to store offline music on our device if we are permanently connected both inside and outside the home? But of course, those same ones did not realize that if (almost) infinite are the songs that are available on the platform, not so much were our data rates.

Something as simple as storing themes, playlists or albums on the smartphone became one of the most used functions and the main difference (one of them) between those who pay a Spotify fee every month and those who stay within the free ecosystem, who, although with limitations, still enjoy their favorite music after all.

Offline music with limits

Has been the famous reverse engineer Ming Jane Wong who has found in one of the most recent builds of Spotify this new function that will allow free users of the platform to enjoy music offline, stored on the device and without the need for an internet connection, or Wi-Fi, or data. Of course, as expected, this new functionality will not be offered complete, as it is enjoyed by premium users.

The Swedes have thought that, so that those who have not yet taken the step of paying every month think about it for the future, the best way to enjoy the benefits of this offline playback is with a time limit they have set in half an hour. 30 minutes a day that we can use to go down the street and listen to our favorite songs without being connected. At least those that the platform recommends us daily based on our history.

Keep in mind that Spotify closed the month of April with more than 286 million active users worldwide, of which 130 are paid and the rest prefer to listen to advertisements to avoid paying a fee. So there are many people who are going to benefit from this function that, although it appears in some versions of the app that have already been published, it is not yet implemented and it is waiting that sometime in the next few weeks, or months, the activate.

In addition to that offline music, Ming Jane Wong found new evidence of the creating a new section within podcasts that will allow us to store our favorites. To have more at hand the chapters of those programs that we follow daily.

