Oil companies’ green plans don’t have to inflate a bubble

Big oil has some big numbers to back up their renewable energy goals. French company Total is targeting 35 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar capacity by 2025, following the 20 GW recently announced by BP. With these wealthy interlopers increasingly turning to green projects, the question is whether there are enough wind and solar farms for everyone, and at what cost.

The initial figures give some cause for concern. Utilities such as Enel, EDP and Iberdrola have 200 gigawatts of wind turbines and solar panels, against 14 GW of the big oil companies.

But that will change quickly, with BP and Total promising to spend $ 5 billion a year between them on renewable energy for the next five years. Royal Dutch Shell has yet to say so, but it could at least match BP’s $ 3 billion annually. Since banks will lend up to 70% of the value of a project, commitments from the Big Three of perhaps $ 40 billion over five years could trigger $ 133 billion in new investment.

A bubble is possible. Offshore wind projects can take years to plan and still fail. Looming green targets may force BP and Total to pay large sums to purchase pre-existing projects, while competing with investors in the infrastructure sector who are less likely to make a profit. BP paid a staggering $ 3 billion per gigawatt last month for a stake in an Equinor offshore wind company.

Big oil has ways to handle the bottleneck. BP only has to sign its 20 GW of projects before 2025 rather than having them already underway, which gives it some leeway. They could also invest heavily in solar power, which is faster to scale than offshore wind.

The biggest safety valve is the large amount of green energy needed to decarbonize the world by 2050. The planet would need 31,000 gigawatts of wind and solar power by then, according to the Energy Transition Commission.

To achieve this, global installed capacity of 1,400 GW in 2020 would have to grow by almost 11% a year, which is equivalent to an average increase of 1,000 GW, at a cost of $ 1 trillion a year, according to our estimates. Unless the world is miles away from that, Big Oil’s promises seem pretty petty.

