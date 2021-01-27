Oireachtas Director ‘optimistic’ the festival will take place this year

- Advertisement -

Although it will be several months before a decision is made on whether to run the festival, Liam Ó Maolaodha says that the Oireachtas is optimistic that it will go ahead this year.

The Director of the Oireachtas is “optimistic” that the festival will take place later this year despite the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19.

Liam Ó Maolaodha told Tuairisc.ie that no decision has yet been made regarding Oireachtas na Samhna 2021 and that there may be no clarity for at least another few months.

“At this point we have not yet made any decision regarding Oireachtas na Samhna, we are optimistic but always vigilant about the restrictions being put in place,” said Ó Maoladha.

Although the Government announced last week that it intended to have the Covid-19 vaccine received by all adults in Ireland by September, Ó Maolaodha says it is still impossible to be sure whether large crowds will be allowed to gather together in the autumn.

“Despite the availability of the vaccine, we do not know when it would be safe to bring a large crowd together in one place. We will continue to monitor the situation and see where we are at the beginning of summer with God’s help. ”

It was announced in June last year that the November 2020 Oireachtas, which was due to take place in Galway, had been canceled due to the pandemic.

This year’s Oireachtas and the 2021 one are to be held in Killarney, as was planned before the pandemic. It is hoped to be able to hold the Oireachtas in Galway in 2023.

It was announced in Wales yesterday evening that the major Eisteddfod festival had been canceled again due to the Covid-19. That cultural festival, a replica of this country ‘s Oireachtas na Samhna, was also canceled last year because of the virus.

The Eisteddfod is held in August every year, a few months earlier than Oireachtas na Samhna.