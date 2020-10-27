Latest news

Oireachtas Literary Competitions 2020 – list of all winners

By Brian Adam
Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin wins first prize in Oireachtas na Gaeilge novel competition for his work ‘Madame Lazare’

Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin has won first prize in the Oireachtas na Gaeilge novel competition for his work Madame Lazare.

Mícheál Ó Laoghaire from Cork won second prize for his thriller Visit of the President.

Pádraig Mac Fhearghusa won the main poetry prize for his collection of poems, Late Territory Pilgrimage.

Other winners of the Oireachtas literary competition announced online today included Feargal Ó Béarra, who won first prize for prose work for Buile, Alan Titley, who won first prize in the short story category for Amritsar, and Catherine Foley, who won first prize for work for adult learners with her collection of short stories Love Stories.

The first prize for fiction for young readers (9-12) was awarded to Páid Ó Neachtain and Bróna Ní Uallacháin and the first prize for teenage fiction was won by Richie Conroy.

Oireachtas Director Liam Ó Maolaodha congratulated all the writers on their victory.

“I congratulate all the writers who won this year’s award.

“The literary competitions are of particular importance as we seek to serve the worldwide network of writers and promote Irish language literature and new writing as well as attracting new young writers to enter the pen, ”He said.

The Winners of the Literary Competitions were announced as part of the Oireachtas na Samhna 2020 celebrations online.

Below is a list of all the winners announced.

Adult Literary Competitions

COMPETITION A1: Novel – GENERAL FICTION

First Prize: € 3,000

Madame Lazare with Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin, Donaldstown, Co. Dublin. Galway

Second Prize: € 1,000

Visit of the President with Mícheál Ó Laoghaire, Togher, Co. Dublin. Cork

COMPETITION A2: YOUNG FICTION (9 / 10-12)

First Prize: € 2,000

A + with Bróna Ní Uallacháin & Páid Ó Neachtain, An Spidéal, Co. Galway

Second Prize: € 750

Scary Stories by Gabriel Rosenstock, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Dublin

A3 COMPETITION: FICTION FOR YOUNG PEOPLE (Age Group: 13-15)

First Prize: € 2,000

Emily Porter’s Diary: Below spell, above spell with Richie Conroy, Leixlip, Co. Kildare

Second Prize: € 750

Red East le Earl Mac Aodha Bhui, Madrid, Spain

COMPETITION A4: PROCESS WORK

Funded by the ULTACH Trust

Prize: € 1,250

Buile with Feargal Ó Béarra, An Spidéal, Co. Galway

COMPETITION A5: READING MATERIAL FOR THE ADULT LEARNER

First Prize: € 2,000

Love Stories, a collection of short stories with Catherine Foley, Dungarvan, Co. Dublin. Waterford

Second Prize: € 750

Cúl na Cruaiche with George Doherty, Inishowen, Co. Dublin. Donegal

COMPETITION A6: PROMOTING THE IRISH LANGUAGE

Funded by Conradh na Gaeilge

Prize: € 1,000

Open the door and they will come with Catherine Foley, Dungarvan, Co. Dublin. Waterford

COMPETITION A7: SHORT STORY – BUFFER PRIZE

Funded by Údarás na Gaeltachta

First Prize: € 400

Amritsar with Alan Titley, Glasnevin, Dublin

Second Prize: € 200

Shine with Eithne Ní Ghallchobhair, Ardara, Co. Dublin. Donegal

COMPETITION A8: A STORY FOCUSED ON TEENAGERS

Funded by the Executive Council of the Gaelic Athletic Association

Prize: € 500

The Girl from the Estate with Éamonn O’Loingsigh, Claregalway, Co. Clare. Galway

COMPETITION A9: Poem

Funded by Poetry Ireland

Prize: € 400

Fianna returns with Róisín Sheehy, Tramore, Co. Dublin. Waterford

COMPETITION A10: POETRY COLLECTION
Funded by Munster and Gaeltacht Vocational Education Committees (Education Services Kerry and Counties Cork, Clare, Limerick, Waterford, North and South Tipperary, Galway, Mayo, Donegal; and the Cities of Cork, Waterford, Limerick and Galway.)
Prize: € 1,250
Late Territory Pilgrimage with Patrick Ferguson, Tralee, Co. Kerry

COMPETITION A11: ENGINEERING ESSAYS

Funded by the Society of Engineers

Prize: € 1,000

Links with Helen Murphy, Sutton, Dublin

COMPETITION A12: SINGLE-ACTIVE DRAMA

Funded by Údarás na Gaeltachta

Prize: € 600

The Woman Born on a Rock with Róisín Sheehy, Tramore, Co. Dublin. Waterford

[infobox]COMPETITION A13: AOIDH UU RUAIRC MEMORIAL COMPETITION

Funded by Oireachtas na Gaeilge and the School Drama Association

Prize fund: € 1,200

SECTION A

Prize: € 400

The Great Turnip with Áine Ní Ghlinn, Rathfarnham, Dublin

SECTION B

Prize: € 400

The Great, Fleshy, Bloody, Fierce Wolf by Brian Ó Gibne, Inverin, Co. Dublin. Galway

SECTION C

Prize: € 400

Five Beautiful Swans by Gabriel Rosenstock, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Dublin

COMPETITION A14: WORK OF RELIGION / MARINE MATERIAL

Funded by Timire – Spiritual Matters Publications

Prize: € 750

Surprise surprise by Gabriel Rosenstock, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Dublin[/infobox]

COMPETITION A15: PHILOSOPHY ESSAYS

Funded by Timire – Spiritual Matters Publications

Prize: € 500

The Silence Without Telling with Alan Titley, Glasnevin, Dublin[/infobox]

Literary Competitions for the Young Writer

COMPETITION B2: ESSAYS – SECTION B (UNDER 21)

Funded by the Gaelic Athletic Association

First Prize: € 300

Mr. Joseph Kelly with Conor Gallagher, Gortahork, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Second Prize: € 200

Máire Ní Chinnéide le Seán de Grá, Stepaside, Co. Dublin

COMPETITION B3: JOURNALISM – SECTION A (UNDER 16)

Funded by Comhar Óg

First Prize: € 200

Book Review – Samson with Sibéal Ní Shéaghdha, Ballyferriter, Co. Dublin. Kerry

Second Prize: € 100

The street vendors by Shonagh Ní Thuathail Peelo, Rathgar, Dublin

COMPETITION B4: JOURNALISM – SECTION B (UNDER 21)

Funded by UCD Gaeltacht, World Center for Language and Culture

First Prize: € 200

Covid-19 and the Gaeltacht le Conor Gallagher, Gortahork, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Second Prize: € 100

Leaving Certificate Chovid (Not The Ordinary Thing) le Siobhán Ní Neachtain, Riverstown, Co. Dublin. Galway

COMPETITION B5: STORY – SECTION A (UNDER 16)

Funded by a Friend of the Oireachtas

First Prize: € 200

Jupiter with Fionnán Ó Baoighill, Artane, Dublin

Second Prize: € 100

Rich David with Manus Ó Baoighill, Artane, Dublin

COMPETITION B6: STORY – SECTION B (UNDER 21)

First Prize: € 200

Cut it will be Summer by Aifric Ní Scolaí, Inverin, Co. Galway

Second Prize: € 100

The Good People with Cillian Boyle, Ballina, Co. Dublin. Mayo

COMPETITION B7: POEM – SECTION A (UNDER 16)

First Prize: € 200

Cutting the Trees with Amhlaoibh Ó Síocháin Ó Beoláin, Abbeyferry,

Co. Cork

Second Prize: € 100

At Sea with Sibéal Ní Shéaghdha, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh,

Co. Kerry

COMPETITION B8: POEM – SECTION B (UNDER 21)

Funded by the Center for Spoken Irish, University College Cork

First Prize: € 300

Dúchas with Brian Mac Donncha, An Cheathrú Rua, Co. Galway

Second Prize: € 200
In the forest le Gormfhlaith Ní Shíocháin Ní Bheoláin, Barry’s Boreen, Co. Cork

