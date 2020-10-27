Oireachtas Literary Competitions 2020 – list of all winners

Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin wins first prize in Oireachtas na Gaeilge novel competition for his work ‘Madame Lazare’

Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin has won first prize in the Oireachtas na Gaeilge novel competition for his work Madame Lazare.

Mícheál Ó Laoghaire from Cork won second prize for his thriller Visit of the President.

Pádraig Mac Fhearghusa won the main poetry prize for his collection of poems, Late Territory Pilgrimage.

Other winners of the Oireachtas literary competition announced online today included Feargal Ó Béarra, who won first prize for prose work for Buile, Alan Titley, who won first prize in the short story category for Amritsar, and Catherine Foley, who won first prize for work for adult learners with her collection of short stories Love Stories.

The first prize for fiction for young readers (9-12) was awarded to Páid Ó Neachtain and Bróna Ní Uallacháin and the first prize for teenage fiction was won by Richie Conroy.

Oireachtas Director Liam Ó Maolaodha congratulated all the writers on their victory.

“I congratulate all the writers who won this year’s award.

“The literary competitions are of particular importance as we seek to serve the worldwide network of writers and promote Irish language literature and new writing as well as attracting new young writers to enter the pen, ”He said.

The Winners of the Literary Competitions were announced as part of the Oireachtas na Samhna 2020 celebrations online.

Below is a list of all the winners announced.

Adult Literary Competitions

COMPETITION A1: Novel – GENERAL FICTION First Prize: € 3,000 Madame Lazare with Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin, Donaldstown, Co. Dublin. Galway Second Prize: € 1,000 Visit of the President with Mícheál Ó Laoghaire, Togher, Co. Dublin. Cork

COMPETITION A2: YOUNG FICTION (9 / 10-12) First Prize: € 2,000 A + with Bróna Ní Uallacháin & Páid Ó Neachtain, An Spidéal, Co. Galway Second Prize: € 750 Scary Stories by Gabriel Rosenstock, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Dublin

A3 COMPETITION: FICTION FOR YOUNG PEOPLE (Age Group: 13-15) First Prize: € 2,000 Emily Porter’s Diary: Below spell, above spell with Richie Conroy, Leixlip, Co. Kildare Second Prize: € 750 Red East le Earl Mac Aodha Bhui, Madrid, Spain

COMPETITION A4: PROCESS WORK Funded by the ULTACH Trust Prize: € 1,250 Buile with Feargal Ó Béarra, An Spidéal, Co. Galway

COMPETITION A5: READING MATERIAL FOR THE ADULT LEARNER First Prize: € 2,000 Love Stories, a collection of short stories with Catherine Foley, Dungarvan, Co. Dublin. Waterford Second Prize: € 750 Cúl na Cruaiche with George Doherty, Inishowen, Co. Dublin. Donegal

COMPETITION A6: PROMOTING THE IRISH LANGUAGE Funded by Conradh na Gaeilge Prize: € 1,000 Open the door and they will come with Catherine Foley, Dungarvan, Co. Dublin. Waterford

COMPETITION A7: SHORT STORY – BUFFER PRIZE Funded by Údarás na Gaeltachta First Prize: € 400 Amritsar with Alan Titley, Glasnevin, Dublin Second Prize: € 200 Shine with Eithne Ní Ghallchobhair, Ardara, Co. Dublin. Donegal

COMPETITION A8: A STORY FOCUSED ON TEENAGERS Funded by the Executive Council of the Gaelic Athletic Association Prize: € 500 The Girl from the Estate with Éamonn O’Loingsigh, Claregalway, Co. Clare. Galway

COMPETITION A9: Poem Funded by Poetry Ireland Prize: € 400 Fianna returns with Róisín Sheehy, Tramore, Co. Dublin. Waterford

COMPETITION A10: POETRY COLLECTION

Funded by Munster and Gaeltacht Vocational Education Committees (Education Services Kerry and Counties Cork, Clare, Limerick, Waterford, North and South Tipperary, Galway, Mayo, Donegal; and the Cities of Cork, Waterford, Limerick and Galway.)

Prize: € 1,250

Late Territory Pilgrimage with Patrick Ferguson, Tralee, Co. Kerry

COMPETITION A11: ENGINEERING ESSAYS Funded by the Society of Engineers Prize: € 1,000 Links with Helen Murphy, Sutton, Dublin

COMPETITION A12: SINGLE-ACTIVE DRAMA Funded by Údarás na Gaeltachta Prize: € 600 The Woman Born on a Rock with Róisín Sheehy, Tramore, Co. Dublin. Waterford [infobox]COMPETITION A13: AOIDH UU RUAIRC MEMORIAL COMPETITION Funded by Oireachtas na Gaeilge and the School Drama Association Prize fund: € 1,200 SECTION A Prize: € 400 The Great Turnip with Áine Ní Ghlinn, Rathfarnham, Dublin SECTION B Prize: € 400 The Great, Fleshy, Bloody, Fierce Wolf by Brian Ó Gibne, Inverin, Co. Dublin. Galway SECTION C Prize: € 400 Five Beautiful Swans by Gabriel Rosenstock, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Dublin

COMPETITION A14: WORK OF RELIGION / MARINE MATERIAL

Funded by Timire – Spiritual Matters Publications

Prize: € 750

Surprise surprise by Gabriel Rosenstock, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Dublin[/infobox]

COMPETITION A15: PHILOSOPHY ESSAYS

Funded by Timire – Spiritual Matters Publications

Prize: € 500

The Silence Without Telling with Alan Titley, Glasnevin, Dublin[/infobox]

Literary Competitions for the Young Writer

COMPETITION B2: ESSAYS – SECTION B (UNDER 21) Funded by the Gaelic Athletic Association First Prize: € 300 Mr. Joseph Kelly with Conor Gallagher, Gortahork, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal Second Prize: € 200 Máire Ní Chinnéide le Seán de Grá, Stepaside, Co. Dublin

COMPETITION B3: JOURNALISM – SECTION A (UNDER 16) Funded by Comhar Óg First Prize: € 200 Book Review – Samson with Sibéal Ní Shéaghdha, Ballyferriter, Co. Dublin. Kerry Second Prize: € 100 The street vendors by Shonagh Ní Thuathail Peelo, Rathgar, Dublin

COMPETITION B4: JOURNALISM – SECTION B (UNDER 21) Funded by UCD Gaeltacht, World Center for Language and Culture First Prize: € 200 Covid-19 and the Gaeltacht le Conor Gallagher, Gortahork, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal Second Prize: € 100 Leaving Certificate Chovid (Not The Ordinary Thing) le Siobhán Ní Neachtain, Riverstown, Co. Dublin. Galway

COMPETITION B5: STORY – SECTION A (UNDER 16) Funded by a Friend of the Oireachtas First Prize: € 200 Jupiter with Fionnán Ó Baoighill, Artane, Dublin Second Prize: € 100 Rich David with Manus Ó Baoighill, Artane, Dublin

COMPETITION B6: STORY – SECTION B (UNDER 21) First Prize: € 200 Cut it will be Summer by Aifric Ní Scolaí, Inverin, Co. Galway Second Prize: € 100 The Good People with Cillian Boyle, Ballina, Co. Dublin. Mayo

COMPETITION B7: POEM – SECTION A (UNDER 16) First Prize: € 200 Cutting the Trees with Amhlaoibh Ó Síocháin Ó Beoláin, Abbeyferry, Co. Cork Second Prize: € 100 At Sea with Sibéal Ní Shéaghdha, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, Co. Kerry