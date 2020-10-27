Oireachtas Literary Competitions 2020 – list of all winners

Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin wins first prize in Oireachtas na Gaeilge novel competition for his work ‘Madame Lazare’
Mícheál Ó Laoghaire from Cork won second prize for his thriller Visit of the President.
Pádraig Mac Fhearghusa won the main poetry prize for his collection of poems, Late Territory Pilgrimage.
Other winners of the Oireachtas literary competition announced online today included Feargal Ó Béarra, who won first prize for prose work for Buile, Alan Titley, who won first prize in the short story category for Amritsar, and Catherine Foley, who won first prize for work for adult learners with her collection of short stories Love Stories.
The first prize for fiction for young readers (9-12) was awarded to Páid Ó Neachtain and Bróna Ní Uallacháin and the first prize for teenage fiction was won by Richie Conroy.
Oireachtas Director Liam Ó Maolaodha congratulated all the writers on their victory.
“I congratulate all the writers who won this year’s award.
“The literary competitions are of particular importance as we seek to serve the worldwide network of writers and promote Irish language literature and new writing as well as attracting new young writers to enter the pen, ”He said.
The Winners of the Literary Competitions were announced as part of the Oireachtas na Samhna 2020 celebrations online.
Below is a list of all the winners announced.
Adult Literary Competitions
First Prize: € 3,000
Madame Lazare with Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin, Donaldstown, Co. Dublin. Galway
Second Prize: € 1,000
Visit of the President with Mícheál Ó Laoghaire, Togher, Co. Dublin. Cork
First Prize: € 2,000
A + with Bróna Ní Uallacháin & Páid Ó Neachtain, An Spidéal, Co. Galway
Second Prize: € 750
Scary Stories by Gabriel Rosenstock, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Dublin
First Prize: € 2,000
Emily Porter’s Diary: Below spell, above spell with Richie Conroy, Leixlip, Co. Kildare
Second Prize: € 750
Red East le Earl Mac Aodha Bhui, Madrid, Spain
Funded by the ULTACH Trust
Prize: € 1,250
Buile with Feargal Ó Béarra, An Spidéal, Co. Galway
First Prize: € 2,000
Love Stories, a collection of short stories with Catherine Foley, Dungarvan, Co. Dublin. Waterford
Second Prize: € 750
Cúl na Cruaiche with George Doherty, Inishowen, Co. Dublin. Donegal
Funded by Conradh na Gaeilge
Prize: € 1,000
Open the door and they will come with Catherine Foley, Dungarvan, Co. Dublin. Waterford
Funded by Údarás na Gaeltachta
First Prize: € 400
Amritsar with Alan Titley, Glasnevin, Dublin
Second Prize: € 200
Shine with Eithne Ní Ghallchobhair, Ardara, Co. Dublin. Donegal
Funded by the Executive Council of the Gaelic Athletic Association
Prize: € 500
The Girl from the Estate with Éamonn O’Loingsigh, Claregalway, Co. Clare. Galway
Funded by Poetry Ireland
Prize: € 400
Fianna returns with Róisín Sheehy, Tramore, Co. Dublin. Waterford
Funded by Munster and Gaeltacht Vocational Education Committees (Education Services Kerry and Counties Cork, Clare, Limerick, Waterford, North and South Tipperary, Galway, Mayo, Donegal; and the Cities of Cork, Waterford, Limerick and Galway.)
Prize: € 1,250
Late Territory Pilgrimage with Patrick Ferguson, Tralee, Co. Kerry
Funded by the Society of Engineers
Prize: € 1,000
Links with Helen Murphy, Sutton, Dublin
Funded by Údarás na Gaeltachta
Prize: € 600
The Woman Born on a Rock with Róisín Sheehy, Tramore, Co. Dublin. Waterford
[infobox]COMPETITION A13: AOIDH UU RUAIRC MEMORIAL COMPETITION
Funded by Oireachtas na Gaeilge and the School Drama Association
Prize fund: € 1,200
SECTION A
Prize: € 400
The Great Turnip with Áine Ní Ghlinn, Rathfarnham, Dublin
SECTION B
Prize: € 400
The Great, Fleshy, Bloody, Fierce Wolf by Brian Ó Gibne, Inverin, Co. Dublin. Galway
SECTION C
Prize: € 400
Five Beautiful Swans by Gabriel Rosenstock, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Dublin
COMPETITION A14: WORK OF RELIGION / MARINE MATERIAL
Funded by Timire – Spiritual Matters Publications
Prize: € 750
Surprise surprise by Gabriel Rosenstock, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. Dublin[/infobox]
COMPETITION A15: PHILOSOPHY ESSAYS
Funded by Timire – Spiritual Matters Publications
Prize: € 500
The Silence Without Telling with Alan Titley, Glasnevin, Dublin[/infobox]
Literary Competitions for the Young Writer
Funded by the Gaelic Athletic Association
First Prize: € 300
Mr. Joseph Kelly with Conor Gallagher, Gortahork, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Second Prize: € 200
Máire Ní Chinnéide le Seán de Grá, Stepaside, Co. Dublin
Funded by Comhar Óg
First Prize: € 200
Book Review – Samson with Sibéal Ní Shéaghdha, Ballyferriter, Co. Dublin. Kerry
Second Prize: € 100
The street vendors by Shonagh Ní Thuathail Peelo, Rathgar, Dublin
Funded by UCD Gaeltacht, World Center for Language and Culture
First Prize: € 200
Covid-19 and the Gaeltacht le Conor Gallagher, Gortahork, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
Second Prize: € 100
Leaving Certificate Chovid (Not The Ordinary Thing) le Siobhán Ní Neachtain, Riverstown, Co. Dublin. Galway
Funded by a Friend of the Oireachtas
First Prize: € 200
Jupiter with Fionnán Ó Baoighill, Artane, Dublin
Second Prize: € 100
Rich David with Manus Ó Baoighill, Artane, Dublin
First Prize: € 200
Cut it will be Summer by Aifric Ní Scolaí, Inverin, Co. Galway
Second Prize: € 100
The Good People with Cillian Boyle, Ballina, Co. Dublin. Mayo
First Prize: € 200
Cutting the Trees with Amhlaoibh Ó Síocháin Ó Beoláin, Abbeyferry,
Co. Cork
Second Prize: € 100
At Sea with Sibéal Ní Shéaghdha, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh,
Co. Kerry
Funded by the Center for Spoken Irish, University College Cork
First Prize: € 300
Dúchas with Brian Mac Donncha, An Cheathrú Rua, Co. Galway
Second Prize: € 200
In the forest le Gormfhlaith Ní Shíocháin Ní Bheoláin, Barry’s Boreen, Co. Cork