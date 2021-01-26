Tech NewsWeb tools

Ojoy, a website to increase the size of low resolution images

By Brian Adam
Depending on the use of images for our work, also implies some challenges to solve certain inconveniences, such as the size of the photo. A recurring process when working with images is resizing, in order to give it the dimensions we need to publish it. While this process is simple, the matter tends to get complicated when we need the opposite process. Therefore, we will present a way to increase the size of your images without losing quality.

To achieve this, we will take advantage of the use of Ojoy, an online service capable of increasing the size of our images in a matter of seconds.

So you can increase the size of your images

The complication of having a very small image is completely different from having a very large one. In the latter case, it will be enough to reduce the size of the photo evenly so as not to deform it. However, if we do the same, but increasing the size of the image, it will lose all its quality. Therefore, we need to have tools capable of carrying out this process without loss of quality.

In this sense, Ojoy promises impeccable results with the possibility of increasing the size of the images, up to 4 times more than the original. It should also be noted that we are talking about a completely free service and extremely easy to use.

To begin, enter the website and the workspace will welcome you at once, showing the available options. In this way, first of all, choose how much you want to increase the size of the images. Second, optionally, you can choose if you want to replace the background of the images with a solid color.

Finally, you only have to select the image you want to resize and that’s it. A few seconds will elapse for processing and upon completion, the image will be presented in its new size at the bottom of the site, ready for download. As you can see, it is a service that stands out both for its ease of use and for its good results. So, if you are looking to increase the size of your images in a simple way, do not hesitate to try it.

To go to Ojoy, follow this link.

.

