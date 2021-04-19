Ok Google, turn on Guest Mode – What’s new with the Google Assistant

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Google assistant, like the rest of the well-known assistants, are extremely useful on a day-to-day basis, but they always need to know our data, access our accounts, in order to offer the service.

Today Google presents a new option that will help respect our privacy while using its assistant.

Google indicates in a note that they do not save the audio recordings, and that we can even ask things like “How do you protect the privacy of my data?” or to delete the activity of our Google account with: “Ok Google, delete everything I told you this week”, but now they have gone one step further.

Guest mode

We just have to say “Hey Google, activate the Guest Mode” (or “OK, Google”, of course) and that way the interactions with the Google Assistant will not be saved in the account, so it will not be necessary that the we delete later.

In this mode we will be able to ask questions, ask for news, set timers, control smart home devices, play music, request the time… although, logically, we will not be able to obtain calendar entries or access contacts.

If we want to know if we have it activated or not, we can ask “Is Guest Mode activated?”, Although when activated a special sound is emitted and a Guest icon appears on the screen.

To deactivate it, we only have to ask: «deactivate Guest Mode», thus recovering access to private information.

The Guest Mode can also be useful when there are guests at home, so that anyone can use it without the requests being in our history.

You can get more information at the link g.co/assistant/guestmode.