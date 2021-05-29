Omen HP laptops: features of the new gamer laptops

Omen is the sub-brand of HP that is dedicated to the development of laptops for gamers. They have the best performance and special cooling for sustained high performance over time.

Recently, the company shared the new laptops for the most demanding users: Omen 16 and Omen 17. Not only do they have the most modern hardware but they are also part of the brand’s new ecological project.

This week, HP announced that it works with recycled plastic to lower production costs, be friendly to the environment and even create jobs in Haiti, one of the countries hardest hit by the use of plastic.

The Omen 17 laptop is the most powerful, as it has a state-of-the-art RTX 3080 graphics. With its powerful i9 11900H processor and 32 GB of RAM, it will allow you to work and play without major compromises.

specs Omen 16 Omen 17 Processor Up to Intel Core i7-11800H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Up to Intel Core i9-11900H Graphics card Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or graphics based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Screen 16-inch 165Hz display up to QHD resolution 17.30-inch 165Hz display up to QHD resolution RAM Up to 32GB at 3,200 MHz Up to 32GB at 3,200 MHz Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD or up to two 1TB PCIe SSDs 1TB PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD or up to two 1TB PCIe SSDs Drums 83 Whr – 9 hours long 83 Whr – 9 hours long

Both devices have an IPS panel up to QHS and 165Hz. They also include cooling technology OMEN Tempest with Dynamic Power and a performance control called OMEN Gaming Hub.

So you can search by date for a specific image or video in Google Photos

Many people who have had a large number of images and videos stored on their computer or cell phone, have chosen to store them in Google Photos, one of the best applications to save your snapshots. In addition, this platform usually has too many files and if you suddenly want to search for a specific one but don’t know how, in the next note we will teach you some tricks to solve this problem.

If you use this application since it was created in 2015, you must have many memories, therefore, we will show you some tricks so you can search for a specific photo or video and just by typing a few commands in the search engine. Google Photos. You do not need to install other programs.

It should be noted that these commands work both on a mobile device and on a computer, and it is also available for the iOS and Android operating systems. For example: if we enter January 2021, the app will show us all the photos that we upload in that month.

It is not the only way, you can also put the word Photos (Photos) followed by “After” (after) or Before (before) and finally the date. for example: Photos Before 5-28-2021, and Google Photos It will show us all the images that we store before May 28 of this year. For this trick the words must be written in English.

As you remember, Google Photos will cease to be a free service from June 1, from this date all images or videos that we upload to the platform will consume the 15 GB that we will have as a limit, if we occupy all of them, we will be obliged to pay any of their packages ranging from 1.99 euros for 100 GB or 2.99 euros for 200 GB monthly.