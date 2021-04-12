OMenu, a digital menu service to avoid contact with customers

- Advertisement -

The COVID-19 pandemic brought radical changes to our lifestyle, changes to which we are still adjusting. Having contact with people is one of them and to adopt the best security measures, the ideal is to keep a certain distance. For this reason, we want to present you a service aimed at avoiding contact with restaurant customers.

Its name is OMenu and it is a digital menu service that will allow customers to obtain the menu through a QR code.

The menu to avoid physical contact with customers

Digital menus are nothing new in the technological environment of restaurants. This is something that has been around for several years and for which alternatives such as working with a simple PDF file have even been tried. While functional in the most basic sense, it is not at all practical in the long run, if you expect to have a lot of customers. This is where the applications and services available to create digital menus and their different functions come into play. In this sense, OMenu, the tool we are talking about today, has excellent benefits to avoid contact with customers.

With this service we can create our menu by adding real photos, descriptions and prices. Customers will not only be able to see the dishes available, but also order from there. This implies that, the waiter will not have to approach to speak with the diners, but only to take the order.

It should be noted that OMenu offers a completely free plan with basic functions to create the letter and design the QR code. The menu design process is as simple as filling out the available form and uploading the images of each dish. In general, OMenu is a useful tool to avoid contact with restaurant customers and thus apply good biosafety practices.

To prove it, follow this link.

