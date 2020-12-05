OmniFocus receives an update for macOS Big Sur and new widgets arrive

After a recent update, the popular task tool for iOS and macOS, OmniFocus, receives a new upgrade that brings new widgets. In addition, the new version 3.11 improves compatibility with Apple’s operating system, macOS Big Sur.

MacOS Big Sur: What’s new with the OmniFocus upgrade?

OmniFocus 3.11 is the new version of the popular application for computers with Intel chipset and Apple Silicon Mac. This task app introduces in this upgrade compatibility with Appe’s operating system, macOS Big Sur, to also offer us a compose aesthetic and new widgets to add to the home screen.

The OmniFocus update introduces new widgets that can be added to Macs with macOS Big Sur operating system. Among the new accesses that we will have, we can find forecasting tools, an overview of the past and present elements; and perspective, short-term elements.

To be able to add any of these widgets in macOS, all you have to do is go to the Notification Center and select edit. There we can add to the new accesses where you can also select the size, small, medium and large. Users will also be able to select the font size.

On the other hand, another of the novelties that comes with this update is a change of aesthetics for the warning bars. Notice bars now match the appearance of the macOS Big Sur toolbar. Furthermore, this upgrade brings the solution to the error that could block the assignment of additional labels to an element in the schema.

OmniFocus is available for download from the App Store on macOS and iOS with a 14-day free trial. Then the app requires a subscription of $ 9.99 per month available as an in-app purchase.